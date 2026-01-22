Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Kaduna Village Kidnappers Demand ₦23m Before Releasing 177 Churchgoers Abducted

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Ghana and Others Suffer Power Outage as Nigeria Reduces Gas Supply for Three Weeks

Kaduna village kidnappers demand ₦23m before releasing 177 Churchgoers abducted

FCCPC tightens grip on unregistered loan apps

DNA tests clear Davido in long-running paternity dispute

NAFDAC moves in on sachet alcohol sales

KEDCO Workers embark on an indefinite strike as the city plunges into darkness

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tension has spread through Kurmin Wali in southern Kaduna after gunmen stormed three churches and abducted scores of worshippers. Although officials initially dismissed the reports, police later confirmed that 177 people were taken, marking the second attack on the community within a week.

Residents have since fled their homes, leaving farms abandoned and schools closed. Locals say the village was still recovering from a January 11 attack, when kidnappers collected ₦23 million in ransom before releasing the victims.

So far, 11 captives have escaped, but 166 remain held. The attackers are demanding compensation for 17 missing motorcycles before ransom talks can begin.

FCCPC tightens grip on unregistered loan apps

Nigeria’s consumer watchdog has moved against digital loan firms that failed to regularise their operations, striking defaulting platforms off its approved lenders list. The action follows the expiry of a January 5 deadline set under new digital lending rules.

FCCPC chief Tunji Bello said the move is meant to enforce order, transparency, and consumer trust, not to shut down lawful businesses. Operators that missed the transition period have lost their provisional approval and face enforcement steps.

The commission urged Nigerians to deal only with lenders on its official register. It added that firms still eligible under transition arrangements have until April 2026 to comply fully.

DNA tests clear Davido in long-running paternity dispute

Dr Deji Adeleke has confirmed that DNA tests show his son, music star Davido, is not the father of a girl linked to a long-standing paternity claim. He disclosed this while speaking to journalists at his Lagos residence.

According to the billionaire businessman, the issue dates back to 2014, when a lawyer alleged Davido had fathered and abandoned a child. Multiple DNA tests carried out in Lagos later proved otherwise.

Adeleke said he is open to accepting more grandchildren but insists science must decide paternity. He added that tests also ruled out Davido’s cousin, B-Red, ending the controversy.

NAFDAC moves in on sachet alcohol sales

Nigeria’s drug regulator has begun enforcing a ban on alcoholic drinks sold in sachets and small plastic bottles below 200ml. The action follows a fresh directive from the Senate, according to NAFDAC boss Mojisola Adeyeye.

She explained that the move, earlier paused by the federal government, is aimed at protecting public health, especially children and young people. Small, cheap alcohol packs were said to be too easy to access and hide.

Adeyeye added that some sachet drinks once contained extremely high alcohol levels. Despite earlier grace periods given to producers, NAFDAC says it will now fully enforce the ban to safeguard vulnerable groups.

KEDCO Workers embark on an indefinite strike as the city plunges into darkness

Electricity workers at the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) have begun an indefinite strike, citing poor working conditions and unmet agreements. The action started on Wednesday after management failed to respond to workers’ demands before a January 20 deadline.

The strike led to a blackout across Kano city and nearby areas, disrupting businesses and daily life. Union members picketed the company’s head office to press home their grievances.

Union leaders said disputes with management have dragged on since 2014, including unpaid pensions, unsettled death benefits, and an unhealthy work environment. They also accused the company of unfairness in recent staff promotions, warning that the strike will continue until issues are resolved.