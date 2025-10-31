Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Petrol Price Could Rise Above ₦1,000 After New Import Tariff

Petrol price could rise above ₦1,000 after new import tariff

Bayelsa Deputy Governor sues State Assembly over alleged impeachment scheme

Former Appeal Court President says Jonathan ineligible for 2027 presidential race

INEC clears eight political groups to proceed with party registration

King Charles begins to strip Prince Andrew of royal titles

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Petroleum marketers have cautioned that petrol price could rise above ₦1,000 per litre following President Bola Tinubu’s approval of a 15% import tariff on fuel. The policy, aimed at supporting local refiners and limiting cheaper imports, will take effect after a 30-day transition period ending on 21 November 2025.

While the government says the move protects domestic refining, marketers argue it will further strain Nigerians, who are already paying around ₦920 per litre. Depot operators warned that, without measures to stabilise market forces and ensure fair competition, the tariff could spark another round of price hikes and deepen economic hardship.

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has filed a lawsuit against the state House of Assembly, alleging moves to impeach him for refusing to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Ewhrudjakpo, who remains in the PDP despite Governor Douye Diri’s recent defection, claims lawmakers are under pressure to oust him.

Through his lawyer, Reuben Egwuaba, he asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the Assembly from initiating any impeachment proceedings, arguing that such actions violate constitutional provisions. He also sought an order preventing security agencies from withdrawing his protection while the case is being heard.

Former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Isa Ayo Salami, has said that former President Goodluck Jonathan cannot contest the 2027 presidential election, citing constitutional tenure limits. Salami explained that Jonathan has already served the maximum two terms allowed under the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He referenced Section 137(3) of the Constitution, introduced by the Fourth Alteration Act of 2018, which bars anyone who has previously held the office of president for more than five years in two terms from contesting again.

Salami warned that any attempt by Jonathan to run would be “dead on arrival,” adding that the courts could nullify such a bid.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that eight political associations have completed the first stage of registration to become political parties. In contrast, six others were disqualified for failing to meet key requirements.

In a statement on Thursday, INEC’s National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Sam Olumekun, said the decision followed a review of the process at the commission’s October 30 meeting.

Olumekun explained that of the 14 associations pre-qualified for the second phase, only eight submitted all required documents via the commission’s online portal between September 18 and October 18, 2025.

The British Royal Family has announced that King Charles has already started formal proceedings to strip his brother, Prince Andrew, of his remaining titles due to his ties with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said Andrew would now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, adding that the King had also moved to terminate his lease at Royal Lodge, which had previously offered him certain legal protections.

The move follows Andrew’s decision earlier this month to voluntarily give up his royal titles after discussions with the King. Buckingham Palace stated that the royal couple’s sympathies remain with victims and survivors of abuse.