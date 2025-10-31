The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | The National Grid Collapsed for the Sixth Time in 2024

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

Regretting You

A shocking accident leaves a mother struggling with betrayal, and her teenage daughter with growing resentment. The two are forced to confront family secrets, redefine love and get to know each other again.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Time Hoppers: The Silk Road

This movie follows the adventures of four gifted children from the Aqli Academy who stumble upon the world of time travel, and find themselves in an adventure that could save the world.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

The Herd

A couple’s private battle with cancer scares, and the decision to join his friends in celebrating their marriage takes a chaotic turn when the wedding party is kidnapped by gunmen in cattle herdsmen disguise.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

It: Welcome To Derry

This series foreshadows the events before the creation of the first film in the IT series.

It is available for streaming on HBO Max.

The Witcher

This follows the life of a mutated monster hunter, who struggles to navigate a world where people are worse than the beasts he haunts.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

A House Of Dynamite

When radars at a government building in Alaska detect a nuclear missile, the president and his trusted entourage are forced to use their limited time to shoot down the missile before it reaches civilization.

This thriller drama is available for streaming on Netflix.

Aileen: Queen Of The Serial Killers

This series follows the life of a serial killer who doubles as a prostitute in order to kill men.

This crime documentary is available for streaming on Netflix.

Zomvivor

When an unknown virus spreads throughout the city, the city’s population is transformed into Zombies leaving a group of students to find refuge in a school.

Hedda

A woman finds herself torn between the lingering ache from her past love and the ever growing suffocation from her present life.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Lights Out

A man is admitted to a dementia care facility while in search of his missing daughter, he meets the woman who is in charge of running the place but soon discovers, nothing is as it appears.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.