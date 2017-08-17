Trump attacks Lindsey Graham over Charlottesville violence comments

Us President Donald Trump has described fellow Republican, Lindsey Graham as an “attention seeking” lawmaker.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, Trump took a swipe at Graham for comments he made about the president’s stance on the violence and death of a woman in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Trump said in his tweet: “Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists and people like Ms. Heyer.”
He was referring to Heather Heyer, the woman who was killed when she was struck by a car driven into the crowd.
