Trump attacks Lindsey Graham over Charlottesville violence comments

Us President Donald Trump has described fellow Republican, Lindsey Graham as an “attention seeking” lawmaker.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Trump took a swipe at Graham for comments he made about the president’s stance on the violence and death of a woman in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump said in his tweet: “Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists and people like Ms. Heyer.”

He was referring to Heather Heyer, the woman who was killed when she was struck by a car driven into the crowd.

 “Such a disgusting lie,” Trump said of Graham’s remarks.
“He just can’t forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember.”

