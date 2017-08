President Donald Trump on Thursday described Senator Jeff Blake as ‘yoxic’ and ‘weak’.

“Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate,He’s toxic!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Flake earlier this month said that he wished that the Republican Party had stood up to Trump and his embrace of the “birther” conspiracy theory about former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate.