Trump danced with swords; Melania “defied tradition” in style; here’s what Ivanka Trump did in Saudi

President Donald J Trump, completely flanked by his family – Melania, Ivanka and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner – embarked on his first foreign trip and made his first stop in what he describes as the “the heart of the Muslim world”, Saudi Arabia.

The Trumps were in Saudi for the Riyadh Summit and thus far, the reports pouring in have been largely in favour of the Trump who in turn have gushed about how “gracious” their hosts were for receiving them with “splendour” in “the treasured home of King Abdul Aziz, the founder of the Kingdom”.

The only downside to the trip seemed to be Trump’s past catching up with him when the Internet dug out his old tweets dissing the Obamas who made a similar trip in 2015 but that’s nothing new and people were careful not to let Trump’s sins dull Melania’s shine. And she did shine! With her much talked about fashion moments in her elegant black jumpsuit and trendy millennial pink dress.

However, Ivanka Trump who used to be the antidote to her father’s crazy antics – especially in America – managed to have been swept to the back on this trip.

It does not mean though that Ivanka simply travelled for the optics (or lack thereof, if you please), the first daughter and Trump adviser also made meaningful strides during their trip in Saudi Arabia.

Ivanka, who will be going back home to learn the fate of her “her signature parental leave plan” – a $25 million federal paid leave program that may die on arrival in a Congress with a conservative majority often hostile to any new government mandates – did not let that get her down in Saudi. She not only looked the part of the first daughter in her own long dresses, she also spoke with world leaders and even met with women to actually discuss matters of empowerment during the trip.

Here are the highlights of Ivanka’s strides in Saudi:

Style

Honored by the warm welcome we received in Riyadh from King Salman and his family. #POTUSAbroad pic.twitter.com/GuinMfE1QH — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 20, 2017

Ivanka Trump walking beside her husband, Jared Kushner while the party was being received at the Murraba Palace. She, like Melania, despite wearing longer dresses, also did not wear a head scarf during the trip, a concept that has weirdly had the internet in uproar despite how minute a detail it is.The idea that the Middle Eastern and predominantly Muslim C

The idea that the Middle Eastern and predominantly Muslim country controls and represses its women is so ingrained in the Western narrative that the Trump women choosing to meet with Saudi Royalty without head coverings was perceived as an act of defiance, heroic even. However, foreign women throughout history have been meeting with Saudi leaders without scarves for so long.

Securing a $100 million to a World Bank fund for women entrepreneurs

While her father received a medal from Kind AbdulAziz, Ivanka secured a commitment from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to the tune of a $100 million to a World Bank fund for women entrepreneurs.

Ivanka got the deal when she sat with the World Bank President, Jim Yong Kim on the sidelines of the summit.

Thank you @JimYongKim for your leadership & for joining me in a meaningful discussion with women entrepreneurs today https://t.co/FAYZ802FkI — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 21, 2017

According to Jim Yong Kim, who admitted it was Ivanka’s idea, he “had no idea how quickly this would build.”

“This is really a stunning achievement. I’ve never seen anything come together so quickly, and I really have to say that Ivanka’s leadership has been tremendous.” The money will help kick off a $1 billion women’s empowerment fund that the World Bank will announce in July.”

She met with the young women of Riyadh and discussed real issues

Today I met with Saudi Arabian women leaders and learned directly of their accomplishments, challenges & vision for the future. #POTUSAbroad pic.twitter.com/npimDyD95u — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 21, 2017