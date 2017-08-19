Trump hints at Afghanistan agreement with generals

US President Donald Trump on Saturday hinted that he and top U.S. generals have agreed on a new strategy for the war in Afghanistan.

“Important day spent at Camp David with our very talented Generals and military leaders,” Trump tweeted.

“Many decisions made, including on Afghanistan.”

Trump met at the presidential retreat, in nearby western Maryland, with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, top intelligence agency officials and other top military and diplomatic aides.

