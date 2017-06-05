Trump is not walking away from climate change despite withdrawal from Paris agreement

According to reports, U.S Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said that Trump remains committed to addressing climate change despite his withdrawal from the Paris climate pact.Tillerson said that President Trump was not walking away from the issue but he was “simply walking away from what he felt was an agreement that did not serve the American people well.”

The statement was made in Sydney during Tillerson’s joint visit with Defense James Mattis to a foreign country.On Thursday, Trump withdrew the U.S out of the Paris climate agreement, his reason being that the United States was put at a “very big economic disadvantage.” After announcing his withdrawal, Trump also said the United States was open to renegotiating the agreement. France, Italy, Germany and the United Nations have that the pact isn’t renegotiable.

At the press conference in Sydney, Tillerson also said that the decision made by Bahrain, Egypt and U.A.E would not affect the U.S fight against terrorism. He said “I think what we’re witnessing is a growing list of irritants in the region that have been there for some time, and obviously they have now bubbled up to the level that countries decided they needed to take action in an effort to have those differences addressed, we certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”.