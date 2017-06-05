“That tape is a product of a satanic collabo” | Dino Melaye responds to bribery audio of him

Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West), has said the tape of a Tribunal judge, Justice Akoh Ikpeme is a ‘satanic collabo’ of all those that released the tape.

Sahara reporters had published an audio tape of the Senator speaking with Justice Akoh to overrule his case at the election tribunal.

Speaking on Channels TV Politics Today, Melaye who was interviewed alongside Smart Adeyemi, dismissed the report as false.

He said, “I ask that the Almighty God who is the supreme controller of the universe forgive Smart Adeyemi for all the lies he has told this night. He should be aware that these lies have been recorded and will be used against him especially in the court of law.

“I want to say that that tape is a product of a satanic collabo between Smart Adeyemi, Sahara Reporters, and others. I want to assure you that they are wasting their time. If they have any authenticity in the lies they are projecting, they should approach the police and relevant security agencies to prosecute me.”