Some Trump trade loyalists framed as racists

One of the CEO who quit Trump’s manufacturing council, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka on Wednesday said some White House aides who support free trade “turned out to be racist”.

His assertion is in reference to President Donald Trump’s press conference blaming both sides for the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

At a breakfast roundtable hosted by the Christian Science Monitor, Mr Trumka told reporters, “You had two factions in the White House. You had one faction that actually had some of the policies that we would have supported on trade and infrastructure, but turned out to be racist.”

“And on the other hand, you had people who weren’t racist, but they were Wall Street,” he added.

The CEO said he quit the White House manufacturing jobs council after consulting union members who shared similar view on Trump’s press conference at Trump Tower and called it a “spirited defense” of white supremacy and neo-Nazis.

President Trump later dissolved the council which was instituted to advice the President on trade deals and business policies – after some member-CEOs had had reneged on their membership.