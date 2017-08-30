Southeast governors, Nnamdi Kanu meet over Anambra election

Governors of the South-East Wednesday met with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in Enugu.

The chief press secretary of the governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi, and chairman south-east governors forum, Emmanuel Uzor disclosed this in a Facebook post.

The post:

Happening Now: Leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu in a crucial meeting with the South East Governors Forum under the leadership of Gov David Umahi in Government House, Enugu….stay tuned as I update you on the outcome of the meeting which agitation and call for boycott of Anambra election may top list…. Ndigbo must have a direction…