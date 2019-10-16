Tug of War as Johnny Drille and Rexxie leads 2019 The Beatz Awards with 4 Nominations each

The Die Is Cast For This Year’s Race As Popular Soulful Rock Star Johnny Drille Who Ranked Top Winner For Last Year’s Edition, Is Now Going Head To Head With Able God Producer Rexxie, As They Take The Lead With 4 Nomination Each. Closely Trailing Is Kel-P, The Producer Of Killing Dem, Masterkraft For Timaya’s Bam Bam And Shabalistica Himself, Killertunes With Woske In The Producer’s Category Respectively.
Other Nominees Include Moet Abebe Of The Takeover Show With Soundcity Radio And The ENERGYGAD For Cool Fm Lagos As Top Contenders For The OAP Spot, While Making The Rounds On The Turntable List Are Dj Spinall The Returning Champion, Dj Big N, Dj Neptune And Dj Nana, Dj Cuppy And Dj Lambo Are On Top Focus For The Female List Of Djs.
This Year’s Edition Has 25 Voting Categories And 4 Honorary Awards (Non-Voting) In The 2019 Nominations Of THE BEATZ AWARDS. The Awards Is Scheduled To Hold On Sunday, November 17th 2019, 5 P.M. Red Carpet, Main Show 6 P.M.
THE BEATZ AWARDS 5th Edition Is Adding New Spices To Its Content Yearly So The Main Event Promises To Be One Gulped With Memories Fans Won’t Forget In A Hurry.
To Vote, Visit The Website: Www.Thebeatzawards.Com
Check Out The Full List Of The Nominees Below.
AWARD CATEGORIES AND NOMINESS FOR 2019
- Afro Pop Producer Of The Year
- Ozedikus – Rema – Dumebi
- Major Bangz – Kizz Daniel X Davido – One Ticket
- Dera – Joeboy – Baby
- Shizzi – Davido, Chris Brown – Blow My Mind
- Rexxie – Burna Boy – Anybody
- Tuzi Beat – Skiibii – Sensima
- Cracker Mallo – Fireboy Dml – Jealous
- Kel-P – Zlatan X Burnaboy – Killing Dem
- Lusshbeatz – Kizz Daniel – Madu
- Afro Beat Producer Of The Year
- Phantom – Burna Boy – Gbona
- – Zlatan, Tiwa Savage- Shotan
- Chrisstringz – Timaya – I Can’t Kill Myself
- Speroachbeatz – Peruzzi – Majesty
- – Kizz Daniel – Eko
- Sess- Adekunle Gold – Kelegbe Megbe
- Blaqjerzee – Dj Tunes Ft. Wizkid, Blaqjerzee – Gbese
- Afro R&B Producer Of The Year
- Dunnie – Dunnie – Foolish
- Irockclassic – Jaywon – Aje
- Seyikeyz And Pheelz – Adekunle Gold & Simi – Promise
- Oscar – Simi Ft. Adekunle Gold – By You
- 1dabanton – Boomboxx Ft Teni – I Dey
- Blaq Jerzee – Iyanya – No Drama
- Killertunes – Mr Eazi & Simi – Doyin
- Afro Hip-Hop Producer Of The Year
- – Chinko Ekun Ft. Zlatan & Lil Kesh – Able God.
- Young Williz. – Falz – Talk
- – Olamide – Oil And Gas
- Killertunes – Olamide – Woske
- Masterkraft – Masterkraft Ft. Cdq, Magnito – Kere Oh
- B Banks – Reminisce – Burushaga
- Sess – Hypocrite- Falz
- Afro Highlife Producer Of The Year
- Femi Leye – Femi Leye Ft The Cavemen – Bie Ndu
- Selebobo – Flavour Ft Umu Obiligbo – Awele
- Orbeat – Timaya – Balance
- Chris String – Rudeboy – Double Double
- Edgarboi – Yemi Alade – Oga
- Legendury Beatz – Simi – Ayo
- Young Willis – Phyno – The Bag
- Cobhams Asuquo – Timi Dakolo – I Never Know Say
- Afro Rock Producer Of The Year
- Johnny Drille – Johnny Drille – Shine
- – Zainab Sule – Toxic Religion
- Kaystrings – Kaystrings – Sovereign King-Alagbara
- Ibk Spaceship Boy – Bez Idakula – The Light
- Afro Soul Producer Of The Year
- Femi Leye – Femi Leye – Ife
- Samzi Bumerey – Samzi Bumerey – Life
- Seyikeyz- Teni – Uyo Meyo
- Johnny Drille – Johnny Drille – Papa
- Pedro – Brymo – Ba Nu So
- Tiwezi – Bez Idakula – Dey For You
- Afro Dancehall Producer Of The Year
- Masterkraft – Timaya Ft. Olamide – Bam Bam.
- Orbeat – Timaya, King Perryy & Patoranking – Kom Kom
- Tuc – King Perryy Feat. Teni – Murder
- Craker Mallo – Rudeboy Ft. Patoranking – Together
- Spellz – Dj Spinall Ft. Wizkid, Tiwa Savag – Dis Lovee
- Krizbeatz – Yemi Alade – Give Dem
- – Simi Ft. Patoranking – Jericho
- Kel P. – Burna Boy – On The Low
- Afro Gospel Producer Of The Year
- Smj – Jj Hairston Ft Tim Godfrey – Onaga
- Mrtee – David Jones David Ft Jeremiah Gyang – Giant Killer
- Olaitan Dada – Glowreeyah Braimah – Exalted
- Skerzbeat – Mercy Chinwo – Chinedum
- George & Ty Bello – Ty Bello Ft. Tope Alabi And George – Logan Ti Ode
- Tyanx – Monique – Timeless
- Sunny Pee – Ema Ft. Osinachi – You No Dey Use Me Play
- Doron Clinton – Hallelujah No Go Finish – Freke Umoh
- Producer Of The Year
- Shizzi – Davido, Chris Brown – Blow My Mind
- Kel P. – Burna Boy – On The Low
- – Chinko Ekun Ft. Zlatan & Lil Kesh – Able God
- Killertunes – Olamide – Woske
- Major Bangz – Kizz Daniel X Davido – One Ticket
- Johnny Drille – Johnny Drille – Papa
- Mixing & Mastering Engineer Of The Year
- Millamix – Slimcase Ft. 2baba, Peruzzi, Dj Neptune, Larry Gaaga – Azaman
- Lord Sky – Rudeboy – Reason With Me
- Swaps – Skiibii Ft Reekado Banks – Sensima
- Edward Sunday – Ccioma – Wonderful Love
- Stg – Zlatan Ft. Burna Boy – Killing Them
- Olaitan Dada – Yemi Alade – Oga
- Wilz Ukaegbu And Okey Sokey – Bez Idakula – Dey For You
- Music Video Director Of The Year
- Directed By Meji Alabi – Wizkid – Fever
- Directed By Clarence Peters – Burna Boy – Gbona
- Directed By Walinteenpro – Chinko Ekun Ft. Zlatan & Lil Kesh – Able God
- Directed By Prodigeezy – Zlatan X Burna Boy – Killin Dem
- Directed By Dk – Skiibii Ft. Reekado Banks – Sensima
- Directed By Unlimited La.- Timaya – Balance
- Directed By Aje Films – Kizz Daniel – Madu
- Directed By Ovie Etseyatse – Kizz Daniel & Davido – One Ticket
- Choreographer Of The Year
- Don Flexx – One More Night – Mr. P
- Ggb Dance Crew – Oh Oh – Runtown
- Dance Machine – Mo Cover Eh – Dbanj Ft. Slimcase
- Pocolee – Killing Dem – Zlatan Ft. Burnaboy
- Song Writer Of The Year
- Burna Boy – On The Low
- Johnny Drille – Papa
- Simi – Ayo
- Brymo – Ba Nu So
- Bez – Dey For You
- New Discovery Producer Of The Year
- Stunna Beat – Tekno X 2kingz – You Can Get It
- Cracker Mallo – Fireboy Dml – Jealous
- Rexxie – Zlatan – Zanku (Legwork)
- Ozedikus – Rema – Dumebi
- Tuzi Beat – Skiibii – Sensima
- Dera – Joeboy – Baby
- Male Dj Of The Year
- Dj Spinall
- Dj Big N
- Dj Kaywise
- Dj Neptune
- Dj Obi
- Dj Enimoney
- Dj Crowd Kontroller
- Female Dj Of The Year
- Dj Cuppy
- Dj Lambo
- Dj Nana
- Dj Switch
- Dj Butterr
- Entertainment Tvstation Award (Terrestrial) Of The Year
- Television Continental
- Silverbird Television
- African Independent Television
- Channels Tv
- Lagos Television
- Galaxy Television
- Ontv
- Entertainment Tvstation Award (Cable) Of The Year
- Soundcity Tv
- Hip Tv
- Mtv Base
- Nigezie Xtreme
- Urban Tv
- Trace Naija
- Radio Station Of The Year
- Soundcity Radio
- Cool Fm
- Rhythm Fm
- The Beat Fm
- Smooth Fm
- Oap Of The Year
- Moet Abebe – Soundcity Radio
- Do2dtun – Cool Fm
- Toke Makinwa – Rhythm Fm
- Toolz – The Beat Fm
- Mazino Appeal – Smooth Fm
- Artist Manager Of The Year
- Taiye Aliyu – Yemi Alade
- Asa Asika – Davido
- Matthew Oyebanji – Johnnydrille
- Emem Ema – Mr. P
- Osagie – Timaya
- Record Label Of The Year
- Mavin
- Flyboy Inc
- Dmw Music
- X3m Music
- Starboy Records
- Ybnl
- Spaceship Entertainment
- Blog Of The Year
- Bellanaija
- Linda Ikeji Blog
- Olorisuper Gal
- Stella Dimokokorkus
- Kemi Filani
- Online Music Platform Of The Year
- Tooxclusive
- 9jaflaver
- Jaguda
- Notjustok
- 360 Nobs
- Naijaloaded
The Beatz Awards… Five Years And Strong…
