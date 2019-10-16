Tug of War as Johnny Drille and Rexxie leads 2019 The Beatz Awards with 4 Nominations each

The Die Is Cast For This Year’s Race As Popular Soulful Rock Star Johnny Drille Who Ranked Top Winner For Last Year’s Edition, Is Now Going Head To Head With Able God Producer Rexxie, As They Take The Lead With 4 Nomination Each. Closely Trailing Is Kel-P, The Producer Of Killing Dem, Masterkraft For Timaya’s Bam Bam And Shabalistica Himself, Killertunes With Woske In The Producer’s Category Respectively.

Other Nominees Include Moet Abebe Of The Takeover Show With Soundcity Radio And The ENERGYGAD For Cool Fm Lagos As Top Contenders For The OAP Spot, While Making The Rounds On The Turntable List Are Dj Spinall The Returning Champion, Dj Big N, Dj Neptune And Dj Nana, Dj Cuppy And Dj Lambo Are On Top Focus For The Female List Of Djs.

This Year’s Edition Has 25 Voting Categories And 4 Honorary Awards (Non-Voting) In The 2019 Nominations Of THE BEATZ AWARDS. The Awards Is Scheduled To Hold On Sunday, November 17th 2019, 5 P.M. Red Carpet, Main Show 6 P.M.

THE BEATZ AWARDS 5th Edition Is Adding New Spices To Its Content Yearly So The Main Event Promises To Be One Gulped With Memories Fans Won’t Forget In A Hurry.

To Vote, Visit The Website: Www.Thebeatzawards.Com

Check Out The Full List Of The Nominees Below.

AWARD CATEGORIES AND NOMINESS FOR 2019

Afro Pop Producer Of The Year

Ozedikus – Rema – Dumebi

Major Bangz – Kizz Daniel X Davido – One Ticket

Dera – Joeboy – Baby

Shizzi – Davido, Chris Brown – Blow My Mind

Rexxie – Burna Boy – Anybody

Tuzi Beat – Skiibii – Sensima

Cracker Mallo – Fireboy Dml – Jealous

Kel-P – Zlatan X Burnaboy – Killing Dem

Lusshbeatz – Kizz Daniel – Madu

Afro Beat Producer Of The Year

Phantom – Burna Boy – Gbona

– Zlatan, Tiwa Savage- Shotan

Chrisstringz – Timaya – I Can’t Kill Myself

Speroachbeatz – Peruzzi – Majesty

– Kizz Daniel – Eko

Sess- Adekunle Gold – Kelegbe Megbe

Blaqjerzee – Dj Tunes Ft. Wizkid, Blaqjerzee – Gbese

Afro R&B Producer Of The Year

Dunnie – Dunnie – Foolish

Irockclassic – Jaywon – Aje

Seyikeyz And Pheelz – Adekunle Gold & Simi – Promise

Oscar – Simi Ft. Adekunle Gold – By You

1dabanton – Boomboxx Ft Teni – I Dey

Blaq Jerzee – Iyanya – No Drama

Killertunes – Mr Eazi & Simi – Doyin

Afro Hip-Hop Producer Of The Year

– Chinko Ekun Ft. Zlatan & Lil Kesh – Able God.

Young Williz. – Falz – Talk

– Olamide – Oil And Gas

Killertunes – Olamide – Woske

Masterkraft – Masterkraft Ft. Cdq, Magnito – Kere Oh

B Banks – Reminisce – Burushaga

Sess – Hypocrite- Falz

Afro Highlife Producer Of The Year

Femi Leye – Femi Leye Ft The Cavemen – Bie Ndu

Selebobo – Flavour Ft Umu Obiligbo – Awele

Orbeat – Timaya – Balance

Chris String – Rudeboy – Double Double

Edgarboi – Yemi Alade – Oga

Legendury Beatz – Simi – Ayo

Young Willis – Phyno – The Bag

Cobhams Asuquo – Timi Dakolo – I Never Know Say

Afro Rock Producer Of The Year

Johnny Drille – Johnny Drille – Shine

– Zainab Sule – Toxic Religion

Kaystrings – Kaystrings – Sovereign King-Alagbara

Ibk Spaceship Boy – Bez Idakula – The Light

Afro Soul Producer Of The Year

Femi Leye – Femi Leye – Ife

Samzi Bumerey – Samzi Bumerey – Life

Seyikeyz- Teni – Uyo Meyo

Johnny Drille – Johnny Drille – Papa

Pedro – Brymo – Ba Nu So

Tiwezi – Bez Idakula – Dey For You

Afro Dancehall Producer Of The Year

Masterkraft – Timaya Ft. Olamide – Bam Bam.

Orbeat – Timaya, King Perryy & Patoranking – Kom Kom

Tuc – King Perryy Feat. Teni – Murder

Craker Mallo – Rudeboy Ft. Patoranking – Together

Spellz – Dj Spinall Ft. Wizkid, Tiwa Savag – Dis Lovee

Krizbeatz – Yemi Alade – Give Dem

– Simi Ft. Patoranking – Jericho

Kel P. – Burna Boy – On The Low

Afro Gospel Producer Of The Year

Smj – Jj Hairston Ft Tim Godfrey – Onaga

Mrtee – David Jones David Ft Jeremiah Gyang – Giant Killer

Olaitan Dada – Glowreeyah Braimah – Exalted

Skerzbeat – Mercy Chinwo – Chinedum

George & Ty Bello – Ty Bello Ft. Tope Alabi And George – Logan Ti Ode

Tyanx – Monique – Timeless

Sunny Pee – Ema Ft. Osinachi – You No Dey Use Me Play

Doron Clinton – Hallelujah No Go Finish – Freke Umoh

Producer Of The Year

Shizzi – Davido, Chris Brown – Blow My Mind

Kel P. – Burna Boy – On The Low

– Chinko Ekun Ft. Zlatan & Lil Kesh – Able God

Killertunes – Olamide – Woske

Major Bangz – Kizz Daniel X Davido – One Ticket

Johnny Drille – Johnny Drille – Papa

Mixing & Mastering Engineer Of The Year

Millamix – Slimcase Ft. 2baba, Peruzzi, Dj Neptune, Larry Gaaga – Azaman

Lord Sky – Rudeboy – Reason With Me

Swaps – Skiibii Ft Reekado Banks – Sensima

Edward Sunday – Ccioma – Wonderful Love

Stg – Zlatan Ft. Burna Boy – Killing Them

Olaitan Dada – Yemi Alade – Oga

Wilz Ukaegbu And Okey Sokey – Bez Idakula – Dey For You

Music Video Director Of The Year

Directed By Meji Alabi – Wizkid – Fever

Directed By Clarence Peters – Burna Boy – Gbona

Directed By Walinteenpro – Chinko Ekun Ft. Zlatan & Lil Kesh – Able God

Directed By Prodigeezy – Zlatan X Burna Boy – Killin Dem

Directed By Dk – Skiibii Ft. Reekado Banks – Sensima

Directed By Unlimited La.- Timaya – Balance

Directed By Aje Films – Kizz Daniel – Madu

Directed By Ovie Etseyatse – Kizz Daniel & Davido – One Ticket

Choreographer Of The Year

Don Flexx – One More Night – Mr. P

Ggb Dance Crew – Oh Oh – Runtown

Dance Machine – Mo Cover Eh – Dbanj Ft. Slimcase

Pocolee – Killing Dem – Zlatan Ft. Burnaboy

Song Writer Of The Year

Burna Boy – On The Low

Johnny Drille – Papa

Simi – Ayo

Brymo – Ba Nu So

Bez – Dey For You

New Discovery Producer Of The Year

Stunna Beat – Tekno X 2kingz – You Can Get It

Cracker Mallo – Fireboy Dml – Jealous

Rexxie – Zlatan – Zanku (Legwork)

Ozedikus – Rema – Dumebi

Tuzi Beat – Skiibii – Sensima

Dera – Joeboy – Baby

Male Dj Of The Year

Dj Spinall

Dj Big N

Dj Kaywise

Dj Neptune

Dj Obi

Dj Enimoney

Dj Crowd Kontroller

Female Dj Of The Year

Dj Cuppy

Dj Lambo

Dj Nana

Dj Switch

Dj Butterr

Entertainment Tvstation Award (Terrestrial) Of The Year

Television Continental

Silverbird Television

African Independent Television

Channels Tv

Lagos Television

Galaxy Television

Ontv

Entertainment Tvstation Award (Cable) Of The Year

Soundcity Tv

Hip Tv

Mtv Base

Nigezie Xtreme

Urban Tv

Trace Naija

Radio Station Of The Year

Soundcity Radio

Cool Fm

Rhythm Fm

The Beat Fm

Smooth Fm

Oap Of The Year

Moet Abebe – Soundcity Radio

Do2dtun – Cool Fm

Toke Makinwa – Rhythm Fm

Toolz – The Beat Fm

Mazino Appeal – Smooth Fm

Artist Manager Of The Year

Taiye Aliyu – Yemi Alade

Asa Asika – Davido

Matthew Oyebanji – Johnnydrille

Emem Ema – Mr. P

Osagie – Timaya

Record Label Of The Year

Mavin

Flyboy Inc

Dmw Music

X3m Music

Starboy Records

Ybnl

Spaceship Entertainment

Blog Of The Year

Bellanaija

Linda Ikeji Blog

Olorisuper Gal

Stella Dimokokorkus

Kemi Filani

Online Music Platform Of The Year

Tooxclusive

9jaflaver

Jaguda

Notjustok

360 Nobs

Naijaloaded

The Beatz Awards… Five Years And Strong…