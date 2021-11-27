THE BEATZ AWARDS 2021:Don Jazzy to honour winner with 1million naira at the sixth edition of the event

History is about to be made again at the biggest night in African music for the behind-the-scene professionals is here; “THE BEATZ AWARDS | The Sixth Edition”.  These professionals will be recognized like never before for their unique contributions throughout the year.

THE BEATZ AWARDS | The Sixth Edition will air live on our official website, thebeatzawards.com, and IGLive @thebeatzawards on Sunday, November 28th, 2021 at 6 p.m. WAT. The event will be a hybrid event this year to ensure the safety of our staff and guests and to make the events as accessible as possible to attendees.

Hosted by the beautiful TV/Radio Host Victory Wilson, the Lyrical STAND-UP COMEDIAN, MC, ACTOR, Writer Olu Salako aka Broda Wasiu best known as SLK, and lastly the compere with a sense humor, Comedian, Master of Ceremony, Matchmaker Saco. The night will feature show-stopping performances from the Sure boy crooner, May D, contemporary African sound star, Harrysong, Mike Abdul, Femi Leye, award winning band BANDHITZ, Larry J, and Damola to mention a few.

Eliworld, producers of THE BEATZ AWARDS have 25 dedicated award categories for this year’s main event. This year sees the newly renamed category – DON JAZZY NEW DISCOVERY PRODUCER OF THE YEAR winner will bag 1-million-naira cash from the Don Jazzy himself & OAP of the YEAR Category also walks away with a landed property from one of our sponsors: Pazino Homes and Gardens.

At the glitzy award night, find out who is crowned the best of the best in Nigerian music production and business, as the event promises to burst forth in all its brilliance with the best from all corners of the entertainment industry in attendance.

The Award night will be held at the “SHELL HALL, THE MUSON CENTRE, ONIKAN LAGOS” on the 28th of November, 2021.

 Time:  5pm NO AFRICAN TIME…

THE BEATZ AWARDS ™ remains Africa’s number one platform, designed to honor the creative professionals working behind music production, distribution and business.

It is time!!!

