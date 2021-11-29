Botswana upholds ruling decriminalising same-sex relationships | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Botswana upholds ruling decriminalising same-sex relationships

Gay rights campaigners expressed joy at the Botswana court of appeal’s decision to uphold a ruling that decriminalised same-sex relationships, saying the country’s judiciary had set an example for other African countries. – The Guardian reports.

More than 20 killed in attack on DR Congo displaced persons camp

At least 22 civilians have been killed in an attack on a camp for internally displaced people in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, an aid worker and civil rights leader have said. – Aljazeera reports.

Chad gives amnesty to hundreds of rebels and dissidents, meeting opposition demand

Chad’s military-led government on Monday decreed an amnesty for nearly 300 rebels and political dissidents, meeting a key demand by opposition groups invited to join a forum on the troubled country’s future. – France24 reports.

South Africa says travel ban by African nations ‘regrettable’

South Africa on Monday said it was “regrettable… (and) sad” that fellow African nations had joined a rush by wealthy countries to impose travel bans over the new Covid variant. – The Guardian NG reports.

Fifa Club World Cup dates ‘disrespectful’ to Africa, says Mido

The new scheduling of the Fifa Club World Cup is “disrespectful” to Africa, according to former Egypt international Mido. – BBC reports.