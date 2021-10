Pheelz, Rema, Dj Kaywise, more nominated for 6th edition of The Beatz Awards

The Beatz Awards announces nominees for the sixth edition of her event, as music producers, songwriters, mixing and mastering engineers, OAPs, Video directors and a whole lot of others battle it out for the ultimate prize to be counted amongst the very best. The newly renamed category, DON JAZZY New Discovery Producer winner will bag a whopping sum of 1 million naira – sponsored by Don Jazzy.

Vying for the award are the fresh and talented professionals such as Focus dance beat creator Ajimovoix drums, London for Rema’s Soundgasm, and Andre Vibez for Ladipoe’s Feelings will make their debut. Also featured are Niphkeys for Naira Marley’s Koleyewon, Mex Flairz for Joeboy’s Show Me, Eskeez for Olamide’s Rock, and Semzi Beatz for BBNaija’s Laycon on Fall for Me.

Dj Spinall and DJ Cuppy, who have both held best Male and Female DJ respectively for three years in a row, as well as Dj Kaywise, Dj Big-N, Dj Neptune, and Dj Nana, DJ Soul.Yin, are among the top contenders for DJs. Soul.Yin, who recently established a new Guinness World Record for the longest DJ set, and Dj Lambo are at the top of the female DJ list.

The Beatz Awards nominees for this year’s edition have 25 voting categories, with the CEO of The Beatz Awards, Mr Elijah John, stating that one of the sponsors, Pazino Homes and Gardens, will be awarding a landed property to the winner of the OAP category, as the Awards have taken on new dimensions. He further stated that all producers’ categories, mixing and mastering categories will each receive a monetary reward of one hundred thousand naira (N100,000).

All COVID-19 protocols and rules will be duly observed at the event which is scheduled to hold on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 5 p.m.

To Vote, kindly visit the website: www.thebeatzawards.com/vote Check out the full list of the nominees below.

THE BEATZ AWARDS | THE SIXTH EDITION NOMINEES:

AFRO POP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

REXXIE – KOPOKE (KPK) – REXXIE FT. MOHBAD KULLBOY – BIG THUG BOYS – AV LONDON – BLOODY SAMARITAN -AYRA STARR ANDRE VIBEZ – TOO CORRECT – CRAYON FT REMA DUKTOR SETT – MYSELF – BASKETMOUTH FT. OXLADE & SHOW DEM CAMP NIPHKEYS – KOLEYEWON – NAIRAMARLEY KUKBEATZ – BOUNCE– RUGER DOPE STICKS – CASH APP – BELLA SHMURDA

AFRO BEAT PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

P2J – RECKLESS – WIZKID DJ COUBLON – FLEX – KIZZ DANIEL REXXIE – OLE – TIWA SAVAGE FT NAIRA MARLEY LUSSHBEATS – BANGA – D’BANJ SB– WORLD – BELLA SHMURDA CRACKERMALLO – DANGEROUS LOVE – TIWA SAGAVE P.PRIIME – ANOTI – WIZKID

AFRO R&B PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

DUKTOR SETT – RIDE OR DIE – BASKETMOUTH LOUDDAA – AWAY – AYRA STARR DEEYASSO / BIEDERMANN – RUNNING TO YOU – CHIKE FT SIMI SPAX – DAMAGES – TEMS NAPJI AND MAGIC BOI – JOWO – DAVIDO MR KLEBB – EARLY MOMO – VECTOR FT GOOD GIRL LA MICHAEL SEGUN AJAYI (MYSTRO) – SOMEBODY’S SON – TIWA SAVAGE LEGENDURYBEATZ & P2J– ESSENCE – WIZKID FT TEMS

AFRO HIP-HOP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ANDRE VIBEZ – FEELING – LADIPOE FT BUJU 1DA BANTON – PRONTO – AJEBO HUSTLERS FT OMAH LAY FINITO – WAGWAN – LAYCON PHEELZ – CROWN OF CLAY – VECTOR FT MI ABAGA SESS – OMO X 100 – REMINISCE FT OLAMIDE DWILLSHARMONY – GOD BODY – LAYCON SPAX– TYCOON – SHOW DEM CAMP WILLIS – HIGHWAY – DJ KAYWISE FT. PHYNO

AFRO HIGHLIFE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

MASTERKRAFT – DOINGS – FLAVOUR DUKTOR SETT – DECEMBER – BASKETMOUTH BLAISE BEATZ – ENJOY – TEKNO REXXIE – ALL – REXXIE FT DAVIDO TELZ – MON BEBE – PATORANKING XTOFA (D BEATCHEF) – BEER PALOUR DISCUSSION – FLAVOUR KRIZBEATZ – YOYOYO – YEMI ALADE

AFRO SOUL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

PHEELZ – DREAMER – FIREBOY JOHNNY DRILLE – BAD DANCER – JOHNNY DRILLE DEEYASSO – RISING SUN – RIC HASSANI DJ ROMBEE – PROMISE – NINIOLA TYPE A, SIZZLE PRO – DOWN FOR YOU – ARAMIDE

AFRO DANCEHALL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

E-KELLY – PRETTY GIRL – ADEKUNLE GOLD FT PATORANKING TYPE A– BLING – BLAQBONEZ TELZ – ABULE – PATORANKING LONDON – SOUNDGASM – REMA TEMPOE – GODLY – OMAH LAY CHOPSTICK – KILOMETER – BURNA BOY AJIMOVOIX DRUMS – FOCUS DANCE NIPHKEYS – FEEL GOOD – MOHBAD

AFRO GOSPEL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

NATHANIEL BASSEY AND EMMANUEL UZOZIE (JUZZY PRO)– OLORUN AGBAYI – NATHANIEL BASSEY SMJ – IYANU A SHELE – TIM GODFREY FT. DADDY E.A ADEBOYE AND TOPE ALABI PASSWORD – CONGRATULATIONS – ADA EHI FT BUCHI J. MOSES – MY STYLE – TESTIMONY JAGA ISRAEL DAMMY – AMAZING GOD – MERCY CHINWO EEZEE TEE – KO S’OBA BIRE – CHIDINMA

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

TELZ – ABULE – PATORANKING REXXIE – KPK – REXXIE FT. MOHBAD DUKTOR SETT – MYSELF – BASKETMOUTH FT. OXLADE BLAISE BEATZ – SINNER – ADEKUNLE LONDON – SOUNDGASM – REMA SPAX – DAMAGES – TEMS ANDRE VIBEZ – FEELING – LADIPOE FT BUJU NIPHKEYS – – FEEL GOOD – MOHBAD

MIXING & MASTERING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

BENIE MACAULAY – SERE – DJ SPINALL FT. FIREBOY & 6LACK TIMI JAY – FEEL GOOD – MOHBAD SWAPS – BOUNCE – RUGER STG – KILOMETRE – BURNA BOY OXYGEN MIX – SHOW ME – JOE BOY XTRAORDINAIRE – HIGHWAY – DJ KAYWISE FT. PHYNO

MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

DINDU – BIG THUG BOYS – AV DAMMY TWITCH – FOR YOU – TENI ALIEN VISUALS – FLEX – KIZZ DANIEL CAPITAL DREAM PICTURES – ROCK – OLAMIDE PINKLINE FILM – RUNNING – CHIKE OLU THE WAVE – CROWN OF CLAY – VECTOR, MI FT. PHEELZ TG OMORI – BLING – BLAQBONES LOUPS GAROU FILMS – MYSTERY GIRL – KEWA ONI AND SEUN OPABISI

CHOREOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

LOVETTE OTEGBOLA CHAKRAPINK (UKALINA CELINE OPUWARI) GGB (GIRLS GOT BOLD) DON FLEXX JESSE BANKSZ

SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR

TEMS – DAMAGE ADEKUNLE GOLD – SINNER JOHNNY DRILLE – BAD DANCER – JOHNNY DRILLE FIREBOY – DREAMER – FIREBOY RUGER – BOUNCE– RUGER TIWA SAVAGE – SOMEBODY’S SON – TIWA SAVAGE FT. BRANDY LAYCON – GOD BODY – LAYCON

DON JAZZY NEW DISCOVERY PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

MEX FLAIRZ – SHOW ME – JOEBOY SEMZI BEATZ – FALL FOR ME – LAYCON ESKEEZ – ROCK – OLAMIDE ANDRE VIBEZ – FEELINGS – LADIPOE MR. KLEBB – EARLY MOMO – VECTOR FT. GOOD GIRL LA AJIMOVOIX DRUMS – FOCUS DANCE NIPHKEYS – KOLEYEWON – NAIRA MARLEY LONDON – BLOODY SAMARITAN -AYRA STARR

MALE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ SPINALL DJ KAYWISE DJ NEPTUNE DJ BIG N DJ CONSEQUENCE

FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ NANA DJ LAMBO DJ CUPPY DJ BARBIE DJTGARBS DJ SOUL.YIN

ENTERTAINMENT TV STATION AWARD (TERRESTRIAL) OF THE YEAR

STV TVC ONTV GALAXYTV AIT NTA

ENTERTAINMENT TV STATION AWARD (CABLE) OF THE YEAR

HIP TV SOUNDCITY MTVBASE TRACENAIJA WAPTV NIGEZIE TV

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

COOL 96.9FM SOUNDCITY 98.5FM THEBEAT 99.9FM MAX 102.3FM WAZOBIA 95.1FM RHYTHM 93.7FM INSPIRATION 92.3 FM

OAP OF THE YEAR

MOET ABEBE – SOUNDCITY 98.5FM DO2TUN – COOL 96.9FM YAW – WAZOBIA 95.1FM TOOLZ – THEBEAT 99.9FM KOLADE DOMINATE OLOWU – INSPIRATION 92.3 FM QUINCY JONZE – RHYTHM 93.7FM REAL SKILLZ – MAX 102.3FM

ARTIST MANAGER OF THE YEAR

ASA ASIKA – DAVIDO SEYI AWOGA – NAIRA MARLEY ESTHER TOSIN ADEKEYE (CUTE KIMANI) – FIRBOYDML SEAN OKEKE – REMA BOSE OGULU – BURNABOY MUYIWA AWONIYI – TEMS ALEXANDER OKEKE – OLAMIDE

RECORD LABEL OF THE YEAR

DMW STARBOY RECORDS LABEL SPACESHIP RECORD LABEL MAVIN RECORD YBNL MARLIANS RECORDS

BLOG OF THE YEAR

LINDA IKEJI’S BLOG OLORISUPERGAL BELLANAIJA INSTABLOG YABALEFTONLINE YNAIJA LEGIT. NG

ONLINE MUSIC PLATFORM OF THE YEAR

TOOXCLUSIVE NAIJALOADED NOTJUSTOK 9JAFLAVER AKPRAISE

MUSIC STREAMING PLATFORM OF THE YEAR