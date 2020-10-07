Tweets of shame: Presidential aide exposed for hypocisy after clash with Wizkid | #TheYNaijaCover

Not many people could have predicted that international entertainer, Wizkid would be trading heated words on social media with Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie.

The clash had begun on Twitter over the weekend when Wizkid and other Nigerian celebrities called out President Muhammadu Buhari over the continued terror the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) unit of the Police has raged against Nigerians.

Wizkid had quoted a tweet by the President where he wished his United States counterpart, Donald Trump, speedy recovery from COVID-19. He had stated that Donald Trump was not the ‘old man’s’ (Buhari) business and that he should focus on the insecurity in the nation.

Personally offended by Wizkid’s comments, Onochie, had stated that the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner was insensitive and childish with the way he addressed the president, specifically referring to the ‘old man’ comment.

“Lol a 77-year-old man is not young ma. You are a woman and a mother and kids are getting killed by police/sars and this is all you have to say? shame on you!!! shame on you!!” Wizkid had said in response.

In the most ironic turn of events, apa statement tweeted by Onochie was unearthed by Nigerians, revealing the aide had criticised young Nigerians (like Wizkid) for not kicking against governments run by ‘old people.’ The hypocrisy was too loud and same young Nigerians wasted no time in calling her out for it.

Onochie is not the only who has chosen to hyperfocus on the phrase ‘old man,’ terming it disrespectful rather than really focusing on the issue at hand. Such comments are distractions from the worthy complaints raised by frustrated citizens. They do not matter and should be disregarded.

Those spearheading such distractions should be disregarded as well.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 6, 2020

The death of a promising career: Lil Frosh axed by DMW over abuse allegations | #TheYNaijaCover

Barely a 13 days after he was signed, Nigerian entertainer, Sanni Goriola Wasiu aka Lil Frosh has been kicked out ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 5, 2020

New Ban Festival: Another year, another SARS ban | The #YNaijaCover

Following several harrowing accounts from Nigerians telling of horrific and violent encounters with the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) or ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 2, 2020

Ajayi the betrayer; ‘highest-paid deputy governor’ incurs Akeredolu’s wrath | #YNaijaCover

Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, feels betrayed by his deputy, Agboola Ajayi.  The governor Thursday, went on the Ondo State Radiovision ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 1, 2020

#NigeriaAt60: A president’s address and the nation’s regress | #TheYNaijaCover

‘Happy Independence Day!’ Nigeria clocked a solid 60 years since it gained independence from colonial rule on Thursday, 1st of ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya September 30, 2020

‘Audio-Fela:’ Burna Boy and Sowore clash on Twitter over #RevolutionNow protest | #TheYNaijaCover

Nigerians had a lot to say following the public clash between Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and Nigerian music star, ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya September 29, 2020

School feeding programme: Nigeria’s leaders are stealing our future | #TheYNaijaCover

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) declared earlier that the sum of N2.67 billion paid to some ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail