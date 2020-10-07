From Room 306 to 402, Spiritual implications of sex, Price of oxygen | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.



Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

"Send me your account details" Me: pic.twitter.com/9T5a7pLnBK — Ür fävë Accounťäñt☆💘 (@iyobosakelly_) October 7, 2020

Accurate!

If it takes your breath away, it's ASTHMA. If it sweeps you off your feet, it's EPILEPSY. Don't be deceived, it's NOT Love. 💨 — One Man Battalion 🎖🎖🎖 (@gentle_papii) October 7, 2020

I mean, it shouldn’t be that deep.

yell out "YOLOOOOO" during a funeral>>>>> — Pr¡n©€ 🌤️ (@Andr11857669) October 7, 2020

Lol.

When I said I want Christian Dior bag, he said it’s expensive so he will give me Muslim Dior bag.

So I blocked him tsssww — ❤️M͟͟͟͞͞͞คค๓є Y͟͟͟͞͞͞є๒๏คђ❤️ (@Yeboah_Diamondz) October 6, 2020

What is a Muslim Dior Bag???

True – because we know what happens there…

Need like 100k to breathe properly 😌 — His Excellency 😘 (@iam_elmars) October 7, 2020

Is this the price of oxygen?

people are finding love but all I attract is hoes, lord if I'm supposed to be a farmer jus say it 😭 — Prom Prom🌚 (@effizzzyy) October 7, 2020

Lord speak to your sons.

Nobody finished secondary school a virgin!! — Dr Toolz💡 (@toolzdeyforyou) October 7, 2020

Typical cruise.

Don't hold garages,If you have ishoes with someone,meat & talk about eat! We are Human beans after oil — Mentor Milly || Ẹ̀yán Burna 🔥 (@UnbotheredMilly) October 7, 2020

Please what is this?

It’s funny how people say sex is something spiritual but Solomon was with 1000 women and was still in direct contact with God. — CONFAM MUMU BOY (@testyflowz) October 7, 2020

Lol…