OndoDebate2020: Focus on agriculture, partnership with the private sector | See talking points from the Ondo election debate

Election debates are as important as the election itself, and well-organised debates go on to show just how candidates are prepared to work.

The people of Ondo will file out, come Saturday, October 10, to elect or re-elect a governor who will pilot the affairs of the state for another four years, and counting hours to the said election, Channels TV organised a debate that saw two key players out of the 17 candidates for the election – incumbent, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Eyitayo Jegede of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), argue their case before all of Nigeria.

The debate was moderated by Seun Okinbaloye with support from UKAID and the Nigerian Civil Society.

Here are all the talking points from the debate:

Akeredolu’s Opening: Akeredolu stated that, if elected for another four years, he would be to focus on Agriculture and zero-oil economy.

Our focus is now on agriculture and a zero-oil economy, says APC's Rotimi Akeredolu#OndoDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/o5tdHnbJxL — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 7, 2020

Eyitayo’s Opening: PDP candidate, Eyitayo, boasted of his experience from the private sector. He stressed that while focusing on Agriculture and improving the economy and the lives of Ondo residents, he would involve the private sector.

PDP's Eyitayo Jegede delivers his opening statement at the debate.#OndoDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/lBrvtLFqnu — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 7, 2020

The Economy: Speaking first, Eyitayo said he would ensure that residents pay ‘reasonable amount’ as taxes. He spoke largely about digitalising the process and ensuring that enforcement will also be done in the most appropriate way. The PDP candidate also stated that he would work at reducing government expenditure for public workers in the state.

PDP's Eyitayo Jegede explains how he plans to raise Ondo state's revenue without increasing the tax burden.#OndoDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/FwwZteCQyW — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 7, 2020

On his own part, Akeredolu, talked about his achievements, highlighting the level of revenue generation before his time in office and how he made it better. He talked about how he established an improved internal revenue system for Ondo residents.

Cocoa Production and Bitumen: Akeredolu also pointed out that he has used the state’s major natural resources to improve the economy. A statement Eyitayo countered. For the PDP candidate, the two resources have been under-utilised and he would work towards using them for the good of Ondo residents.

"Mixing bitumen with cocoa does not make sense." Both candidates disagree on how best to explore Ondo state's natural resources and the successes of the current administration.#OndoDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/9ysS1vZWWT — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 7, 2020

Pension and governance: While Akeredolu stated that he has worked largely on improving lives, Eyitayo countered his statement.

Both candidates trade accusations over the issue of pension and governance in Ondo state.#OndoDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/fyIvYqTSyu — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 7, 2020

Security in Ondo and Amotekun: Eyitayo pushed for a state police system. Both candidates acknowledged the security challenges in the state and Akeredolu referred to the establishment of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed ‘Amotekun.’

PDP's Eyitayo Jegede says he believes in State Police.#OndoDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/RjU2YVQe30 — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 7, 2020

#EndSARS: APC’s Akeredolu sat on the option of reforming SARS rather than ending them. He stated that the special police unit is, however, filled with unprofessional operatives. Eyitayo, however, stated that the solution to the problem falls on the neck of the Inspector-General of the Police.

APC's Rotimi Akeredolu says the problem with SARS is the people who are running it.#OndoDebate2020#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/k8q9ozi62a — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 7, 2020

On his side, Akeredolu addressed the allegation that the state and it’s affairs are being run by his family. In his defence, the governor stated that Ondo people should be grateful because they got two powerful leaders (his wife and himself) froms one election.

APC's Rotimi Akeredolu responds to allegations that his family is running the Ondo State government.#OndoDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/DjR9Ib2Qhd — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 7, 2020

Healthcare and Education: The debate progressed to address the issues around education and healthcare. Akeredolu stated that the present administration has worked tirelessly to improve education and have reduced the fees for public education in the state and the health sector. Eyitayo, however, stated that the state government has failed in that regard.

APC's Rotimi Akeredolu explains the rationale behind the increase in University fees.#OndoDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/xEOMaL0pR0 — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 7, 2020

Eyitayo’s closing: Eyitayo promised an all-inclusive government for the people of Ondo and stated that he will work with both residents and the private sector to develop the state.

Akeredolu’s closing: Akeredolu played on his past records and promised more for the people of Ondo.