FEC approves $3bn for Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line, Zamfara to supply CBN gold for N5bn | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $3billion for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri narrow gauge rail line.

Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, revealed this to State House correspondents after the council’s weekly meeting on Wednesday.

The Minister said the rail line will have new branches — from Port Harcourt to Bonny and from Port Harcourt to Owerri; adding that the government also approved a new deep seaport in Bonny and a railway industrial park in Port Harcourt, both in Rivers state.

Zamfara to supply gold to CBN for N5bn

The Zamfara Government has disclosed that in exchange for gold, the Central Bank of Nigeria would be giving the government N5 billion.

Governor Bello Matawalle disclosed this information on Wednesday, stating that his administration had established a gold reserve for the state.

“This strategic decision is part of the effort to prop up the economy of the state and guarantee the economic and social wellbeing of our people now and in the future. It is also the first of its kind by any state in the federation,” he added.

FEC approves N654m to monitor illegal frequencies in South-east

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N654 million to procure and deploy hybrid spectrum monitoring system that will cover the southern part of the country, specifically the South east.

FEC gave the approval during the 18th virtual meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Communications and Digital Economy Minister, Dr. Isa Pantami, disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing State House Correspondents in the Presidential Villa, Abuja; adding that,

“From January to August 2020, within the period of eight months, we discovered 320 frequencies being used all over the country and of this 320, 106 were illegal. This is very worrisome because the usage of this illegal spectrum or frequencies will compromise our security and safety in the country.”

Kaduna Government names Bamali as new Emir of Zazzau

Following the death of the 18th Emir of the Emirate, Alhaji Shehu Idris, the Kaduna Government has named Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali from Mallawa Ruling House as the new Emir of Zazzau Emirate.

A statement signed by the Local Government Affairs Commissioner, Ja’afaru Ibrahim Sani, was released on Wednesday disclosing that “Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-rufai has approved the appointment of Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamali as the 29th Emir of Zazzau.”

The statement also added that the appointment was with immediate effect, adding that all the coronation ceremonies would be announced in due time.

NCDC confirms 155 new COVID-19 cases

155 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-84

Rivers-31

Kaduna-12

Osun-10

FCT-7

Oyo-6

Ogun-3

Kwara-2 59,738 confirmed

51,403 discharged

1,113 deaths pic.twitter.com/TwJ1dS5SCm — NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 7, 2020