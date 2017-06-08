This is the twist Trump’s lawyer, Marc Kasowitz put on Comey’s testimony

Fired FBI Director, James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday in what can be described as one of the most dramatic moments since Trump’s America.

Comey, in his opening statement, accused the Trump administration of “defaming him and more importantly the FBI by saying that the organisation was in disarray” and went on to say that it was “spreading lies, plain and simple”.

While President Trump was abnormally silent throughout the hearing, his lawyer Marc Kasowitz has put out a statement to the press stressing that Trump did not conspire with Russia to influence the election. But what is more interesting is how Comey has now been accused of being a “leaker” who is “actively attempting to undermine this administration with selective and illegal leaks of classified information and privileged communications.”

In his speech, Kasowitz stated, “Today, Mr. Comey admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the President….Today, Mr. Comey admitted that he leaked to friends his purported memos of these privileged conversations, one of which he testified was classified. He also testified that immediately after he was terminated he authorized his friends to leak the contents of these memos to the press in order to “prompt the appointment of a special counsel.” Although Mr. Comey testified he only leaked the memos in response to a tweet, the public record reveals that the New York Times was quoting from these memos the day before the referenced tweet, which belies Mr. Comey’s excuse for this unauthorized disclosure of privileged information and appears to entirely retaliatory. We will leave it the appropriate authorities to determine whether this leaks should be investigated along with all those others being investigated.”

The memos Kasowitz referred to are the ones Comey has admitted to keeping after his one-on-one meetings with the president. Comey said he felt the need to document because: “it was the subject matter and the person I was interacting with. It was the nature of the person. I was honestly concerned that he would lie about the nature of our meeting.”

Kasowitz misquoted Comey by saying “he admitted that he leaked to friends his purported memos”. By pluralizing Comey’s words, Trump’s camp is clearly twisting Comey’s testimony in its favour. Comey told the committee that he permitted a friend, a professor in Columbia Law School who he refused to name, to release the content of the memo to the media. It was one friend; and the media has revealed his identity as Daniel Richman.

Comey said he felt the need to release the memo hoping “it might prompt the appointment of a special counsel” after the president tweeted:

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Kasowitz also affirmed that the “New York Times was quoting from these memos the day before the referenced tweet, which belies Mr. Comey’s excuse for this unauthorized disclosure of privileged information” the NYT article that quoted Comey’s memo when in fact was published on May 16, four days after the said tweet.