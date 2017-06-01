UK suspends loverboy doctor for bombarding patient with messages

A Nigerian medical doctor, Chris Uzoh, has been banned from practising in the UK for one year after he was accused of disturbing his patient with love messages.

Uzoh worked at the Murdishaw Health Centre in Runcorn, until he was suspended.

He was said to have obtained her number from her medical records, sent a text message and continue like that for six weeks, The Cable reports.

“Sorry for this text message but I saw you and liked you and thought we could go on a date in the future,” the text allegedly sent by the doctor read.

Uzoh also sent flowers to persuade her to go on a date with her.

“I am single and looking for a serious relationship and not intending to mess about,” one of the messages read.

Another message read: “I’ve been feeling like a schoolboy meeting a girl he fancied for the first time. I haven’t felt this way in a while.”

The patient was said to have told the doctor to stop pestering her, but he continued to send messages, saying: “I was trying to be romantic – I did not mean to be creepy. I was excited about you.

“How is it possible that a good looking guy who is a doctor, who has a job with huge earning potential, who was the best graduating doctor in his medical school, who started out as a urological surgeon with several well-cited scientific publications, who thinks you beautiful and special, who wants you – and you wouldn’t give him a chance? I’ve been in a Toronto and I couldn’t stop thinking about you,” he said in another message.

After he was reported to the General Medical Council, the father of two was suspended for 12 months after he was found guilty of misconduct.

“I was really shocked to get that initial message from him because I trusted him as a doctor. If I got that message now there is no way I would respond. I was in a difficult position particularly at that point so seeing him taking an interest was a nice thing,” the patient said.

“The next morning I woke up and there was a further text message and voicemail message. I remember I was doing my make-up and getting ready for work and I saw that he was calling but I didn’t want to pick up. He left a message saying: ‘Hi, I just wanted to hear your voice before I start my day’.

“Everyday I looked at my phone there was something from him whether it be a text message, missed call or a voicemail message.

“As soon as I knew the flowers had been sent I knew that they would be from Dr Uzoh – there weren’t many people who knew my address at the time. You’re being too full on – I’ve only met you once and I was your patient.”