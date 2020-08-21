UK to replace expired visa of Nigerians for free, FG approves N13bn for take-off of community policing | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The British High Commission in Nigeria has declared that it will replace the 30-day visa of individuals that were supposed to travel to the United Kingdom before the lockdown, caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic, for free.

According to its statement, the free visa replacement would be open till December 2020; covering those who will be travelling to the United Kingdom for work, study or to join their families.

“As a result of the disruptions to travel caused by COVID-19, we are experiencing high demand for replacement vignettes for 30-day visas to travel to the UK for work, study or to join family.”

“If an individual’s 30-day visa to travel to the UK for work, study or to join family has expired, or is about to expire, they can request a replacement visa with revised validity dates free of charge until the end of this year. This does not apply to other types of visas. This process will be in place until the end of 2020. The replacement visa will be valid for 90 days,” the statement read.

NBA withdraws invitation to El-Rufai

The Nigerian Bar Association has withdrawn its invitation extended to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to speak at its annual general meeting following a spark of protests from some lawyers.

An announcement on the development was made via Twitter on Thursday by the NBA.

“The National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association at its ongoing meeting resolves that the invitation to the Kaduna State Governor, H.E. Nasir El-Rufai, by the 2020 Annual General Conference Planning committee be withdrawn and decision communicated to the Governor,” the tweet read.

A petition initiated by a lawyer, Usani Odum, to stop the governor from attending the Annual General Conference had garnered over 3,150 signatures on Change.Org as at the time of the announcement.

FG approves N13bn for take-off of community policing

The Federal Government has approved the sum of N13.3bn for the take-off of the community policing initiative across the country as part of measures targeted at containing the country’s security situation.

This development was announced in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande.

“The National Economic Council Ad-hoc Committee on Security and Policing had made a presentation on its assignment to the council, noting that engagement with key stakeholders on the operationalisation of community policing in the country was ongoing,” the statement read.

Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold drop new album

Buzzing Nigerian artist, Adedamola Adefolahan, commonly known as Fireboy DML, has finally released his 17-song sophomore album, Apollo; featuring Olamide, Wande Coal and more. Apollo includes Fireboy DML’s previously released singles like ‘New York City Girl,’ ‘ELI’ and ‘Tattoo.’

In the same vein, musician Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has finally released his highly anticipated third studio album titled Afro-Pop Volume 1. The album is a ten-track collection which spans for about 29 minutes. Adekunle Gold’s 2020 hit ‘Something Different’ also made it into the album, with collaborations from Patoranking, Tekno, and Olayinka Ehi.

Both albums were released on Friday, 21 August 2020.

NCDC confirms 476 new COVID-19 cases 476 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-235

FCT-44

Kaduna-41

Borno-33

Plateau-28

Abia-13

Edo-13

Rivers-12

Imo-11

Oyo-10

Kano-9

Kwara-7

Enugu-5

Katsina-5

Gombe-4

Ogun-4

Nasarawa-1

Zamfara-1 50,964 confirmed

37,569 discharged

992 deaths pic.twitter.com/2crpzyzHoO — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 20, 2020