EFCC probes Akpabio over diversion of funds | #YNaijaCover

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has received a petition requesting the anti-graft agency to probe the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei.

Agency officials said, adoption of the petition is a standard practice to enable the commission to verify the signatories before, commencement of investigation of the allegations against the two public officers bordering on alleged diversion of public funds.