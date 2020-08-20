Pregnancy shoot gone wrong, Multidimensional poverty | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

I act like I alright but deep down I’m scared there’s been light for three days now. — Aaron (@aaronsotunde) August 20, 2020

It’s really something to be scared of

2.

Is that … is that sunlight ? https://t.co/sazr65JoIF — Kingslee (@Kingslee__) August 20, 2020

Sunlight and Suya??? It dinnor join

3.

Peer Pressure will kill some people 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/b61GPDChOG — Eze Nunu 🇨🇦 (@MaziEzenna) August 20, 2020

Maa? Are you okay?

4.

Nigerian bank accounts is the only place in the world where N5,000 + N5,000 = N9,987.47 🤦🏽‍♂️ — s h e l l e (@shelleofficial) August 20, 2020

All the Nigerian banks on this table…mmmh

5.

Niggas learn your middle name and think calling you by it makes them special Dfkm — YT: 𝒜 𝒯𝑜𝓊𝒸𝒽 𝒪𝒻 𝒮𝓉𝑒𝓁𝓁𝒶 ✨ (@ADoseOfStella) August 20, 2020

They don’t know

6.

New slogan

7.

My uber driver is not taking any chances with Covid-19 😂🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3LtJk5r0Hb — Nana-Aisha (@AishaSalaudeen) August 20, 2020

That’s the way to go

8.

"Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard…." "Did Dangote graduate with a First Class….." What you are playing with is multidimensional poverty. I wish you luck sha. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) August 20, 2020

Wiun

Funny tweets while men slept

9.

The thing they stole https://t.co/vOnbe3jgNN — guardians of the ghetto • (@TrueTashan) August 19, 2020

Abi na

10.

Teacher: Why are you late?

Me: Heavy traffic

Teacher: Is it my fault?

Me: Did I blame you? The whole class: https://t.co/bluzqxeA54 — Brezzido 💕 (@_aremo_ade) August 19, 2020

Ghen Ghen!