Pregnancy shoot gone wrong, Multidimensional poverty | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

funny tweets

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

It’s really something to be scared of

2.

Sunlight and Suya??? It dinnor join

 

3.

Maa? Are you okay?

 

4.

All the Nigerian banks on this table…mmmh

 

5.

They don’t know

 

6.

New slogan

 

7.

That’s the way to go

 

8.

Wiun

 

Funny tweets while men slept

9.

Abi na

 

10.

Ghen Ghen!

