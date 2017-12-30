The Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, said the decision of his colleagues in the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) to allow the Federal Government withdraw $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account (ECA), is illegal.

He, however, indicated that he supported the decision because the motive was that the money would be largely used to fight the Boko Haram insurgency.

insurgency. Wike stated this on Friday shortly after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, Wike said, “Even though for me it’s illegal, however, we are told we are fighting insurgency and no right-thinking person in the country will say that he would not support the government in fighting against insurgency.

“But on the other hand too, I believe that when you are talking about environmental issues in the Niger Delta particularly the Ogoniland, I believe that we can also take money from there (Excess Crude Account) to solve the problem of Ogoniland and other Niger Delta areas. That is my position,” he said.

Wike said his meeting with Buhari centred on security matters in his state, adding that he was happy with the discussion.

The governor, who described his relationship with the president as cordial, said their discussion also bordered on other developmental issues in the state.

“I’m happy with the discussion and I believe that something has to be done about (security) it. It is nothing political just security issues that affect the state and things that may lead to the breakdown of law and order. We talked about security challenges and he received me very well.

“We don’t have any bad relationship, I come here when he asks me to come,” he said.

The counter-reaction: Some other Nigerians especially the governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose has largely condemned the ECA withdrawal, saying the Buhari administration only wants to use the funds for the President’s second term bid.

He also highlighted that there are other areas in the country where security needs to be improved and so, focusing on one part will not be fair.

On that too, he has openly disagreed with the governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari saying he will go to court to challenge the decision.