Usain Bolt loses $12 million of life savings to hackers

Usain Bolt, Jamaica’s Olympic sprinting champion, lost millions of dollars in his account with Stocks and Securities Ltd, an investment company based in Kingston.

The track star’s lawyers said they are ready to file a lawsuit if that will help get the money back that went missing from Bolt’s account.

According to a statement from Bolt’s lawyers, it read, “The account was part of Bolt’s retirement and lifetime savings.

“It’s distressing news for anyone, and certainly in the case of Mr. Bolt, who established this account as part of his private pension,” Gordon said on Wednesday.

“We will be going to court with the matter if the company does not return the funds,” his lawyer, Linton P. Gordon, told Fortune magazine over the phone.

“It is a grave disappointment, and we are hoping that the matter will be resolved in a way that Mr. Bolt will recover his money and be able to live in peace,” he added.

In a statement released on January 12th, Stocks and Securities Ltd claimed it had learned of the fraudulent behavior by a former employee and notified law authorities.

Furthermore, it claimed that it had taken precautions to protect its clients’ assets and had tightened its protocols.

A separate statement released on Monday by the Jamaica Constabulary Force said the “alleged fraudulent activities at SSL that are said to have affected the accounts of Mr Usain Bolt and other individuals” are being looked into by those teams.