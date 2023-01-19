I have returned to Islam and found peace – JJC Skills

JJC Skillz, a popular Nigerian musician, and actor, claims he has switched religions, converting from Christianity to Islam.

In a series of posts on his Instagram page, the 45-year-old said that he had become a Muslim.

The musician wrote in one of the posts, “I was lost, but now I’m found.”

Skillz, whose real name is Abdulrasheed Bello and who was born into an Islamic family, said in a recent interview that he had never followed the religion.

The singer said he opted for Christianity instead because of his mother.

“I was born a Muslim – AbdurRasheed by name. My dad, Bello is a Muslim but my mum is a Christian. Back then I used to go Islamiyah but all I remembered about it was getting beaten. They used to scare us with hellfire so, I never practiced,” he said.

“It’s God’s design that I will return to Islam. I thank Allah for sparing my life. I am so happy I found Islam again because it has given me peace. It has given me direction and focus. I was truly lost but now, I am found.

“When I was 14, I moved to England and I didn’t have anyone to direct me or teach me about Islam. Around that time, I got into music. I was just floating in the world. I was just living my life without recognising God.

“Because my mum is a Christian, I got acquainted with Christianity. It was during that period, Christianity was preached to me. I saw it as the religion of peace that Islam actually is.”

The songwriter has been in the news since he announced his split from Funke Akindele, the movie star, last year.

