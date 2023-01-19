Three Injured as Explosion Rocks Rivers APC Rally

On Thursday, some All Progressives Congress Party (APC) supporters in Rivers State were injured after an improvised material believed to be dynamite exploded at the renowned Igboukwu field, where a rally was being held in Port Harcourt.

The injured victims, who were predominantly female, were removed from the scene of the event immediately.

As of press time, the reason for the explosion was unclear, but according to reports, there was a dispute about access to the field between youths of the Rumuji village, proprietors of the Igboukwu field, and APC officials.

According to reports, the youths barred the party from conducting its rally in the renowned Mile one neighborhood of Port Harcourt.

Reports say that some young people had blocked and locked the field’s entrance gate, making it impossible for the party to get into the field.

A resident who pleaded anonymity said, “The explosion came with a loud bang and some persons were injured. The party officials had an altercation with the youths of the community over access to the venue of the rally before the explosion occurred,” the source said.

Darlington Nwauju, public relations secretary for the APC in the state of Rivers, confirmed the occurrence to our reporter and said a statement will be released.

SP Grace Iringe Koko, the public relations officer for the Rivers State Police Command, agreed to contact our reporter on the event after being contacted.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija January 19, 2023

Lagos announces work-free days for PVC collection

The Lagos State Government has declared a four-day work-free day for public servants to enable them to collect their Permanent ...

YNaija January 18, 2023

Paternity Suit: Sanwo Olu is his father – Mother of 27-year-old Delta man speaks out

Grace Moses, the mother of the 27-year-old man from the Delta state who claims that Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, ...

YNaija January 18, 2023

If necessary, I’ll abandon Tinubu’s campaign to prosecute Atiku – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council spokesperson, says Bola Tinubu, his party’s presidential candidate, cannot stop ...

YNaija January 16, 2023

Peter Obi brought before Federal High Court over dual citizenship, risks disqualification

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, is the subject of a new disqualification ...

YNaija January 16, 2023

ASP Vandi pleads not guilty to alleged murder of Bolanle Raheem

ASP Drambi Vandi, the police officer accused of murdering Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, a lawyer from Lagos, on Christmas Day of ...

YNaija January 14, 2023

China reports sixty thousand COVID-related deaths in a month

China says it recorded at least 60,000 COVID-related deaths between December 8 and January 12. This was disclosed by the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail