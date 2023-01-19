Three Injured as Explosion Rocks Rivers APC Rally

On Thursday, some All Progressives Congress Party (APC) supporters in Rivers State were injured after an improvised material believed to be dynamite exploded at the renowned Igboukwu field, where a rally was being held in Port Harcourt.

The injured victims, who were predominantly female, were removed from the scene of the event immediately.

As of press time, the reason for the explosion was unclear, but according to reports, there was a dispute about access to the field between youths of the Rumuji village, proprietors of the Igboukwu field, and APC officials.

According to reports, the youths barred the party from conducting its rally in the renowned Mile one neighborhood of Port Harcourt.

Reports say that some young people had blocked and locked the field’s entrance gate, making it impossible for the party to get into the field.

A resident who pleaded anonymity said, “The explosion came with a loud bang and some persons were injured. The party officials had an altercation with the youths of the community over access to the venue of the rally before the explosion occurred,” the source said.

Darlington Nwauju, public relations secretary for the APC in the state of Rivers, confirmed the occurrence to our reporter and said a statement will be released.

SP Grace Iringe Koko, the public relations officer for the Rivers State Police Command, agreed to contact our reporter on the event after being contacted.