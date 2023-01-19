It’s a taboo to date a Nigerian in South Africa – Khosi #BBTitans

Khosi, a housemate on the reality show Big Brother Titans, has claimed that dating a Nigerian man is socially unacceptable in South Africa.

Khosi, whose love interest in the house is a Nigerian, Yemi disclosed this to Jennie O and Ebubu.

According to her, she had issues in her relationship because of the taboo.

”In South Africa, it is like a taboo to date a Nigerian man.

”That was an issue at the start of her over 3-year relationship.”

When asked why Khosi added that ”some things are better left unsaid.”

Khosi disclosed on Sunday that she had been in a four-year relationship with a Nigerian guy in South Africa.

She did, however, share a kiss with her new love interest in the house.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Joshua Ononose January 17, 2023

My baby died, decayed in my stomach – Nana #BBTitans

Big Brother Titans housemate, Nana has narrated how she found out she was six months pregnant and how the fetus ...

YNaija January 16, 2023

Big Brother Titans: Meet The 20 Housemates #BBTitans

When Big Brother Titans premiered on Sunday night, it did so with all the fanfare and glitter that the program ...

YNaija December 10, 2022

God has called me to serve him, but not as a pastor – BBNaija’s Pere Egbi

Pere Egbi, a finalist on Big Brother Naija’s “shine ya eyes” season, has talked about his calling to be a ...

YNaija December 1, 2022

BBNaija’s Deji loses cool over gay rumours, dumps lover Chichi

Deji Morafa, who rose to fame on Big Brother Naija, has addressed the rumors that have been circulating about him. ...

YNaija October 2, 2022

Phyna Emerges Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7, Level up-Edition #BBNaijaS7

Phyna, the last housemate standing in the race for the 100 million grand prize has been announced the winner of ...

YNaija September 27, 2022

Why I moved on from Beauty so quickly – Groovy #BBNaija

Groovy, an evicted Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, has spoken out about his relationship with Beauty and why he ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail