Lagos announces work-free days for PVC collection

The Lagos State Government has declared a four-day work-free day for public servants to enable them to collect their Permanent Voter Cards at their respective local government/local council development areas in the state.

The Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who confirmed the development in a circular issued on Wednesday, said the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, graciously approved the work-free day for the public servants.

He explained that the work-free day would commence on Tuesday, January 24, and end on Friday, January 27, 2023, for different grade levels of workers in the public service.

Muri-Okunola said, “Consequent upon the extension of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards by the Independent National Electoral Commission, it is hereby notified for the general information that all public servants who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards from designated INEC Centers are encouraged to do so before Sunday, January 29, 2023, as it is a civic responsibility to vote.

“To this end, Mr. Governor has graciously approved a work-free day to enable public servants to collect their PVCs from their respective local government/local council development areas as presented in the table below.”

The dates include Tuesday, January 24, 2023, for grade levels 01, 03, 07, and 15; Wednesday, January 25, 2023, for grade levels 02, 04, 08, and 13; Thursday, January 26, 2023, for grade levels 05, 09, 12, and 17; and Friday, January 27, 2023, for grade levels 06, 10, 14 and 16.

Muri-Okunola said enjoined accounting officers to excuse their officers in respective grade levels on the designated days.

“Consequently, accounting officers and all public servants are to ensure compliance whilst giving this circular the service-wide publicity it deserves,” he said.