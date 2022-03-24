Victony’s response to a fan about his “wheelchair tax” story is beautiful

No doubt people have different opinions about different issues. Besides, there won’t have been balance if we all think the same way. Difference activates novel creations, more like innovations.

But, difference, at other instances, creates a feeling of distrust, of misunderstanding. This is where issues of limits are discussed, and people do a hierarchy on what is obtainable and what should be not.

For instance, supporting a rapist, on any level may be regarded as a don’t, because it is said to trivialise the issue, an endemic which has been left to thrive unabated.

The story today is of singer Victony, (real name Anthony Ebuka Victor), who is believed to have responded to a tweet about his rise to fame, and the ‘means’.

@Danithegreat6 wrote on Twitter: “One day we will talk about how Victony used wheel chair tax on us”

Victony is known to have been confined to a wheelchair after he got involved in an accident in April 25, 2021.

Victony, and three other friends, were in a car coming back from a birthday party hosted by Oxlade, when they had a ghastly accident on their way home in Lagos. The lady occupant of the car whose name was given as Doyin died, while Victony and the other two survivors sustained severe injuries on different parts of their bodies.

But that is not Victony’s only story.

Victony, 21, is a Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter who hails from Orsu local government in Imo.

Four years, Victony was just another rapper using SoundCloud as his medium. In 2017, he put out The Outlaw King and attracted some attention.

Victony released Saturn EP in 2020, and in 2021, he released Dark Times EP.

Victony’s music began to attract traction in 2020 following the releasing, Saturn, which was done in collaboration with event company, Mainland Block Party.

Dark Times came after his accident, so is a product of self-reflection and revaluation. The EP showed promise of a new, improved Victony, physically (sporting a new haircut and in a wheelchair) and in his career.

Victony’s response reads: “Bout time we hand niggas their own mics & wheel chairs for peace sake 💜”

He did not attempt to argue, but acted out the “do am if e easy” slang.

