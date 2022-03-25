S’East women vow to install Yahaya Bello as President; 47,975 terrorists surrender to troops | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

$3.27bn crude lost to thieves in 14 months

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

$3.27bn crude lost to thieves in 14 months — FG

The Federal Government yesterday raised alarm over the rising rate of crude oil theft in the Niger Delta, disclosing that about $3.27 billion worth of oil had been lost to vandalism and theft in the past 14 months.

The government also said high-level cases of oil theft had become a threat to the country’s corporate and economic existence, with the industry now thinking of transporting crude oil from fields to export terminals by trucks.

Hundreds of women across the South-Eastern part of Nigeria trooped out on the streets of Umuahia, Abia, for a solidarity walk in support of the Presidential bid of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, who they insisted they would back with their numbers to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, Vanguard reports.

The walk was tagged “One Million Women March for Yahaya Bello 2”.

The women, who are members of over 700 groups across key sectors, including Non-Governmental Organisations, Civil Society Organisations, religious, professional bodies, women in media, politics, Nollywood, market women, as well as top women entrepreneurs, among others, gathered under the umbrella of Women United for Yahaya Bello, WUYABEL.

47,975 terrorists surrender to troops — DHQ

The Defence Headquarters said, Thursday, that a total of 47,975 terrorists and their families have so far surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East from September last year to date.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Major-General Bernard Onyeuko, who disclosed this while giving an update on military operations between March 10 and March 24 in Abuja, said the achievements of the military within the period included the killing of 17 terrorists, arrest of 35, recovery of 34 AK-47 rifles, five dane guns and nine locally made guns.

Peter Obi declares for president, vows to create jobs, secure Nigeria

Former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, has declared his interest to run for president of Nigeria in 2023.

Obi made the declaration, on Thursday, while addressing traditional rulers and Presidents-General of the 181 communities in the state at Government House, Awka.

Dear Nigerians. I am here to inform you all that I will be aspiring for the post of President of Nigeria in 2023. -PO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) March 24, 2022

Lagos commences grassroots sensitisation on domestic, sexual violence

The Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) in collaboration with the Centre for Women’s Health and Information, Yaba, has commenced an advocacy and sensitisation programme on domestic and sexual violence throughout the 20 Local Councils of the state.



Four councils have already been covered in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive, following increasing cases of domestic and sexual violence in the state.