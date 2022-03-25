Lord’s Achievers Award makes a fourth comeback in 2022

Prepares to unveil and name the Bold and Audacious Lords of Nigeria  

The fourth edition of the Lord’s Achievers Awards is set to hold on March 26, 2022, at Landmark Event Centre, to recognise young exceptional and outstanding individuals between the ages of 25 and 40, who have recorded notable success in their chosen endeavours. 

Sponsored by Nigeria’s finest and premium spirit brand, Lord’s London Dry Gin, this year’s awards ceremony is themed “The Bold and Audacious”, to celebrate individuals who have made an impact and inspired many with bold and audacious innovation, placed Nigeria on the map and proven the reward of perseverance and resilience. 

This year’s awards ceremony comes against the backdrop of Africa’s increasing brain-drain, and mounting pressure to usher in a new era of ease and prosperity. By championing this event, Lord’s London Dry Gin seeks to encourage youth whose work continues to make an impact while kindling within others a desire to contribute to national socio-economic development.  

Announcing the 2022 edition of the prestigious award, Stanley Obi, General Manager, Marketing at Grand Oak Limited said; “In the last four years, we have recognized exceptional young achievers who are passionate, industrious and committed to shaping the future, making an impact and leading national transformation. This year, we are expanding our categories to accommodate more bold and audacious individuals worthy of recognition.”  

Lord’s Achievers Awards seeks to chart the course for a new generation of impact-makers and community-builders whose activities inspire others and cause a ripple effect of transformation. Each year, a different set of young achievers are recognised and other youth, across the country, join in the celebration with raised hopes and renewed vigour to discover their own passions and do more. These individuals, in turn, become achievers, inspiring the next generation, as they are handed the batons for success in a race to greatness.  

Some notable awardees from previous editions include Chinonso Egemba “Aproko Doctor” (Health), Chioma Fakorede (Community Service), Debo Adebayo (Creative Arts), Osa Seven (Arts), Olusola Amusan (Tech), Michael Sunbola (Social Impact), Lehle Balde (Media), Hannah Bankole Komolafe (Business), Moyosola Kara (Professional), Victor Boyle Komolafe (Innovation).  

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor March 23, 2022

Season finale of Come Play Naija airs this weekend

The season finale of Africa Magic’s popular game, ‘Come Play Naija’ holds this Friday, March 25 from 10:00 pm till ...

Sponsor March 23, 2022

Tomato Jos launches first wholly Made-In-Nigeria tomato mix

Tomato Jos Farming and Processing Limited has launched its much-anticipated Tomato Jos paste variant into the Nigerian market. The new ...

Sponsor March 21, 2022

Glover announces appointment of Damilola Layode as Chief Executive Officer

Glover – the leading digital assets marketplace in the sub-Saharan region known for providing financial opportunities for Africans, has appointed ...

Sponsor March 21, 2022

Tomato Jos launches its first consumer product

Tomato Jos Farming and Processing Limited, has launched its much-anticipated Tomato Jos paste variant into the Nigerian market. The new ...

Sponsor March 21, 2022

How can I exchange bitcoin in Nigeria 2022 – Breet app

Learn how to sell bitcoins (BTC) in Nigeria easily by following the step-by-step guide, with relevant crypto trading apps you ...

Sponsor March 17, 2022

UAC Foods unveils new look for the beloved ice-cream brand – Supreme Ice Cream

..relaunches with refreshed packaging and a renewed desire for consumers to “Taste Joy in Every Supreme Moment” UAC Foods Limited, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail