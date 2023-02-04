VJ Adams surprises ‘fiancée’ Bimbo Ademoye on her 32nd birthday

VJ Adams, a Nigerian video jockey, stunned his girlfriend Bimbo Ademoye with an extravagant birthday present.

For the actress’s 32nd birthday today, VJ Adams threw her a small, private party.

The 34-year-old threw a lavish Valentine-themed party for his queen.

The video jockey, aware of Bimbo’s deep affection for her loved ones, had invited Bimbo’s loved ones to the unexpected celebration.

You can see Bimbo, in the video, he released online, completely dumbfounded in the face of his great gesture.

He captioned the sweet video with, “I know how much Family means to you.. happy birthday Queen. Intimate pre-birthday”.