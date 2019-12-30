One of the major campaign promises of the Buhari administration during its first and second election runs was the promise to accelerate infrastructural development. A major part of this push was the promise to appoint Babatunde Raji Fashola, then the governor of Lagos and heavily lauded for his transformation of the state into a ministerial position that allowed him implement infrastructural projects. We voted them into power and were given Fashola as transport minister in return. The dividends of this exchange however, we are yet to see.

Over the last three years, the Federal Government has budgeted nearly 90 billion Naira for capital road projects across the country. In the same time, countries like Ethiopia and Algeria have completed similar road projects that have increased vehicular mobility and improved trade options in their country. In Nigeria, many of the projects begun with this allocation have been abandoned by the construction firms who won the bids to execute these projects. These firms claim, according to an investigation by the PUNCH newspapers , that while the government officially disbursed these funds, the firms have remained underfunded and incapable of executing.

The official statement from the government is that the budgets estimated for these projects have proven largely inadequate, and currently the Federal government is owing contractors an estimated 306 billion Naira in back payments. It is such a problem that state governments are stepping in and taking the burden of constructing and maintaining federal roads from the Federal Government. With budgets like 1.2 billion naira for the maintenance of the Lagos-Abeokuta road over the course of three years, it almost feels like the government has no real understanding of what is stake.

Will 2020 be the year that Nigerian road infrastructure gets a boost?