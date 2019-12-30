Abiodun had stated, “There is a debt of N26bn hanging on that road. The servicing of that road is exceeding N1bn every year and that road will never be completed by this government and it is because of the paucity of fund at the federal level.”
A check by The PUNCH showed that from 2017 to 2019, the Federal Government budgeted only N1.2bn for the Lagos-Abeokuta road.
The Deputy Director of Press in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Stephen Kilebi, told one of our correspondents on the telephone on Sunday that the contract for the Ikot-Ekpene-Aba road had just been awarded to the CGGC construction company.
He said, “The Aba-Ikot Ekpene road contract has just been awarded to the CGGC, and for the Lagos-Abeokuta road, the contractor there is Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.
“But they (Julius Berger) are not on site for now because of some funding challenges that they need to sort out with the ministry.”
The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, had, during a visit of the Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association to his office on December 10, said the Federal Government owed road contractors N306bn.
He said between 2015 and 2018, “the entire amount we got was not up to N1tn in actual cash in this ministry.”
