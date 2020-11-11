Pension for ex-governors may soon become a thing of the past in Lagos and it’s commendable

Pensions in Nigeria are a dreaded topic when they arise, especially as there’s mostly a hassle when it comes time for payment.

This has been the narrative in Nigeria for the longest time. Men and women who dedicated their lives to public service are denied their pension after retirement, forcing them to find an alternative source of income well into the age of retirement or relying completely on their children for help.

As with anything in a vastly corrupt society, such discrepancies seems to only affect the poor, failing somehow to extend to the rich. The twisted irony is also that the rich who arguably have enough, get more money while the poor in desperate need of funds is denied any. It’s the same situation we see in tax returns where billionaires reportedly pay almost equal or less tax to someone that is barely keeping it together.

These are the thoughts that comes to mind every time the issue of pension and entitlements for Governors and their deputies surfaces in the news. It appears however, that Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu is set to turn the tides in the nation’s economic capital based on his recent announcement.

Speaking on Tuesday during his presentation of the 2021 budget estimates to the Lagos State House of Assembly, Sanwo Olu hinted that his administration would be drafting a bill for legislative approval; the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law) 2007.

“Mr. Speaker and Honourable Members of the House, in light of keeping the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service, we will be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies.” he said.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still very present with us; seeing how it has affected individual and state income. It looks therefore, like the governor has decided that the team player strategy is more effective in the sense that we all suffer or enjoy together as a team, and even if it means depriving his political benefactor Bola Tinubu as well as celebrity detective, Raji Fashola of pension and entitlement, why then should you still begrudge his administration over any misgiving?

On a serious note, it’s difficult to fault this initiative. It may not change much, but a slight alteration in the excesses politicians get to enjoy may prompt a call for reduction in more ridiculous government expenses.

To put things into context, it has been reported that the entitlements of ex-governors in some state, particularly Lagos, is almost as ridiculous as the N128 billion allocated to the members of the national assembly.

An ex-governor in Lagos, is entitled to a house in the state and another in Abuja, with an estimated allowance of N30 million every year, coupled with six cars, health provision anywhere in the world and other perks like personal drivers, chefs and maids. All of which came into effect towards the end of ex-governor Bola Tinubu’s tenure in 2007.

Some other ridiculous pension packages in other states include; N200 million for ex-governor in Edo state, and N100 milion for the deputy, pension for life at 100 per cent of his last salary, three brand new cars after five years, drivers, domestic members of staff, medical bills for them and their immediate families.

In Kwara State, the 2010 law affords a former governor two cars and a security car which is due for replacement every three years. A five-bedroom duplex, 300 per cent of his salary as furniture allowance, five personal staff, three DSS agents; free medical care for the ex-governor and the ex-deputy; 30 per cent of salary for car maintenance; 20 per cent for utility; 10 per cent for entertainment; and 10 per cent for house maintenance. All while claiming that the state is unable to pay the minimum wage of N30,000 to some of its workers.

There is also the Rivers and Zamfara example, but the House of Assembly for the North Western state in November 2019, abolished the payment of pension and other allowances to its former governors, their deputies and even ex-speakers of the house of assembly and their deputies; totalling “over N700 million annually.”



This sort of shenanigans is rife across the country under different names and guise, and it’s easy to see why Lagos state cutting down on the excessive and unnecessary spending would free up enough cash to use for more urgent and necessary state projects.

Governor Sanwo-Olu says the idea is in light of the need “to come up with innovative ways of keeping the cost of governance at a minimum while engendering a spirit of selflessness in public service.” Well done Lagos. National Assembly, hope you are warming up?