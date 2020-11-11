#Heartbreak Season: These 15 Heartbreak stories will make you cringe

Heartbreak

Na breakup dey reign!’

Today on Nigeria Twitter, young people are sharing tales of their heartbreak. We have seen both funny, mind boggling, and thought-provoking stories but we selected fifteen of these that are just extraordinary!

PS: if you see Adele, Sam Smith, Westlife, and maybe Sia, on your trends bar today, it’s all because of this heartbreak season and definitely not for a collabo.

Here are the top fifteen cringing heartbreak stories we saw today:

1.

Sad story, really. But which song did you listen to?

2.

Second boyfriend? Sheesh! Wahala for who no get boyfriend at all.

3.

Once baeten twice she!

4.

Please who was the Bae? What man has done this evil?

5.

Some gurl she is!

6.

Hope you’ve moved on… you seem to like to move a lot.

7.

Wahala for who dem nor pick las las o

8.

What is all these, please?

9.

The plans God has for you is beyond men. Think about that!

10.

It’s the double heartbreak for me ma’am.

11.

It’s the typos for us.

12.

What will Beyoncé do?

13.

This is why people say they can never love again.

14.

All senses gone! Wow.

15.

Oh lord!

More seriously, if you’re experiencing a heartbreak, we don’t have any prescription for that. But surely, talking about it can help. If you are however, experiencing the loss of a loved one, read this thread-story from BBNaija winner Laycon to learn how to deal with it.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 11, 2020

CBN accuses #EndSARS campaigners of terrorism, NYSC members to enjoy health insurance | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

CBN accuses #EndSARS campaigners of terrorism Following the freezing of the accounts of 20 #EndSARS campaigners, the Federal Government has ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 10, 2020

WASSCE to begin Nov 30 for private candidates —WAEC, Ahmed Mu’azu now Acting INEC chairman | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

WASSCE to begin Nov 30 for private candidates —WAEC The West African Examinations Council, on Monday, announced the postponement of ...

Michael Isaac November 9, 2020

DJ Switch in Canada, #AmbitiousErica Vs Icons, Lord Lugard and Fiona Shaw | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 9, 2020

Lekki Shooting: Protesters were happy to see us, Army tells Lagos panel, There isn’t enough evidence to prosecute 33 indicted SARS operatives – Malami | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Lekki shooting: Protesters were happy to see us, army tells Lagos panel The 65 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, the ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 8, 2020

Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, TY Bello | Meet YNaija’s Top 10 Gospel Artistes for October

Gospel music in Nigeria has come along way from the Panam Percy Paul epoch, and the evangelism of the gospel through mainly ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 8, 2020

Tiwa Savage talks on suicide attempt, The new face of money – the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail