Heartbreak Season: These 15 Heartbreak stories will make you cringe

‘Na breakup dey reign!’
Today on Nigeria Twitter, young people are sharing tales of their heartbreak. We have seen both funny, mind boggling, and thought-provoking stories but we selected fifteen of these that are just extraordinary!
PS: if you see Adele, Sam Smith, Westlife, and maybe Sia, on your trends bar today, it’s all because of this heartbreak season and definitely not for a collabo.
Here are the top fifteen cringing heartbreak stories we saw today:
1.
Sad story, really. But which song did you listen to?
2.
Second boyfriend? Sheesh! Wahala for who no get boyfriend at all.
3.
Once baeten twice she!
4.
Please who was the Bae? What man has done this evil?
5.
Some gurl she is!
6.
Hope you’ve moved on… you seem to like to move a lot.
7.
Wahala for who dem nor pick las las o
8.
What is all these, please?
9.
The plans God has for you is beyond men. Think about that!
10.
It’s the double heartbreak for me ma’am.
11.
It’s the typos for us.
12.
What will Beyoncé do?
13.
This is why people say they can never love again.
14.
All senses gone! Wow.
15.
Oh lord!
More seriously, if you’re experiencing a heartbreak, we don’t have any prescription for that. But surely, talking about it can help. If you are however, experiencing the loss of a loved one, read this thread-story from BBNaija winner Laycon to learn how to deal with it.
Michael is a dynamic writer who is still exploring the nuances of life and being human. When I’m not writing, I’m out with friends or spending nice time alone watching movies or TV Shows.
Michael is available on Twitter and Instagram @TheMichaelFaya
