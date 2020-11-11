Heartbreak Season: These 15 Heartbreak stories will make you cringe

‘Na breakup dey reign!’



Today on Nigeria Twitter, young people are sharing tales of their heartbreak. We have seen both funny, mind boggling, and thought-provoking stories but we selected fifteen of these that are just extraordinary!



PS: if you see Adele, Sam Smith, Westlife, and maybe Sia, on your trends bar today, it’s all because of this heartbreak season and definitely not for a collabo.

Here are the top fifteen cringing heartbreak stories we saw today:

1.

Ij was my GF in the university. We were so close and inseparable. We closed for the Semester, she came to my house without informing me. I did know that would be our last entanglement. She left for Nnewi & got married next Saturday. When school resumed Ij avoided me. #heartbreak — Uchenna Paul A. (@uchennapaul) November 11, 2020

Sad story, really. But which song did you listen to?

2.

When my ex left me after 2 years, I begged her to please make me her second boyfriend #heartbreak assistant boyfriend so I can at least still be giving her money ☹️😂 — General Idris (@generalofLagos) November 11, 2020

Second boyfriend? Sheesh! Wahala for who no get boyfriend at all.

3.

Once baeten twice she!

4.

Are we doing #heartbreak today ahhhh my experience no good oh..I legit became anemic(had blood transfusion later), I cudnt eat I cudnt slp fr more thn 2 hours I cudnt do anything watching TV n listening to music was a nightmare fr me..I cried fr months.. But today I deh pay bak. pic.twitter.com/HUMdlWNF7z — Bimky37(⭕Z⭕'s Bae) (@Bimky371) November 11, 2020

Please who was the Bae? What man has done this evil?

5.

You ever had your ex babes bring another nigga to watch you play football and you can see them flirting and laughing on the sidelines, had me playing like I had timbs on💔#heartbreak — Herro of Tyler (@TeTe2272) November 11, 2020

Some gurl she is!

6.

I travelled from Obudu crossriver state where I was serving Nysc to Enugu state to see him face to face cause I wasn’t thinking well and I needed answers. I wanted to understand what went wrong or what I did, I didn’t want to believe it, e shock me😂😂 Omo #heartbreak no good oh https://t.co/dKbRnr1XmQ — 👑 Queen Cecil of Canada 👑🇨🇦 I’m A Star ⭐️💸 (@mys_cecilia) November 11, 2020

Hope you’ve moved on… you seem to like to move a lot.

7.

My first heartbreak was when I found out he was cheating and I asked him to pick btwn me and the girl. Then he said it is hard b'cos I love you both but it is you that I want. It's the audacity for me sha #heartbreak — Tifehhh (@TifehO) November 11, 2020

Wahala for who dem nor pick las las o

8.

Be like say you never do wedding and they still leave you without no excuse before, me wey I loose my baby through C-section and he left me immediately nko, some sins can never be forgiven! #heartbreak #heartbreaks #heartbroken — Blessing Omolara (@QueenB_laahot) November 11, 2020

What is all these, please?

9.

Hmm… I was so heart broken and suffering it alone that my mums pastor called me and when I picked, he shouted with so much pain in his voice, “who broke your heart that you’re about to die like this?” Apparently, God revealed it to him 🤷🏽‍♀️#heartbreak — Valar Doharis (@lelolawan) November 11, 2020

The plans God has for you is beyond men. Think about that!

10.

Okay plot twist !! Who else has broken up with someone and felt your heart physically breaking into bits deep down you know you did the right thing but it still hurts so bad 😫😫😫 #heartbreak — Largerthanlifealice_ (@llargerthanlif1) November 11, 2020

It’s the double heartbreak for me ma’am.

11.

I promised to share my heartbreak experience last night.



Enjoy pic.twitter.com/FCzHJpEX96 — EL' Gran Osvaldo (@Vizzy_rayven) November 11, 2020

It’s the typos for us.

12.

I remember wen I wanted to surprise my GF on her b'day, I travelled so early from Kwara(Unilorin) to Osun, bought a nice 🍰. On getting there , I heard her singing Aiyefele to some premium banging😭🤕..na for road I chop the cake finish. Heartbreak pain me gan..Rebecca 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/2PwQrAvznt — Drèy Élèpon Mèfá (@DJObaM3dia) November 11, 2020

What will Beyoncé do?

13.

My exe(dated for almost a year). Travelled to Lagos. Stayed few weeks. Spoke on a sunday. Disappeared. No one heard from her. Got scared. Looked for her. 4 days later…. pic.twitter.com/UHuOYiBCik — me,myself&I. (@chimuanyarhs) November 11, 2020

This is why people say they can never love again.

14.

Heart Break that made me burn rice till it turned black..(had to soak pot for over 3 weeks)



I was sitting right there but couldn't perceive anything, even forgot that I put something on fire and stepped out just to clear my head.. If not for neighbors e for be that day.. pic.twitter.com/5mfQIwzI8R — IPHY (OCT 7TH) (@official_Iphy) November 11, 2020

All senses gone! Wow.

15.

Heartbreak that made me go to the altar of Family worship Centre in Wuye in front of the whole church to be weeping and asking God why. Ushers came to carry me and gave me biscuit and coke to calm down. — Unwa (@Unwa_) November 11, 2020

Oh lord!

More seriously, if you’re experiencing a heartbreak, we don’t have any prescription for that. But surely, talking about it can help. If you are however, experiencing the loss of a loved one, read this thread-story from BBNaija winner Laycon to learn how to deal with it.