‘What about the Chibok Girls?’: Kankara schoolboys freed week after abduction | The #YNaijaCover

Nigerians were plunged into worry, and trepidation when the news became public that over 300 school students had been kidnapped in Katsina by the insurgent group, Boko Haram. It was a deja-vu moment when the news broke as many feared a Chibok Girls repeat, who are still yet to be completely rescued.

In an announcement on NTA, the Katsina State governor, on Thursday, Aminu Bello Masari, announced that the 344 boarding school students were turned over to security officials, to the relief of citizens everywhere.

Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, and Masari had said the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association were instrumental in the release of the schoolboys.

However, in a statement on Friday, John Enenche, spokesman of the defence headquarters, stated that the military rescued the captives, thanking “the members of general public who volunteered information are also appreciated”.

He also said the students were rescued “on the heels of credible intelligence by the gallant troops”.

While we are all truly excited and happy at their rescue, the development has raised several questions. If the military truly rescued the boys, were members of Boko Haram not apprehended as well? If not, does this mean that the government paid a ransom to get the boys back? If it was this ‘easy’ to get the Kankara boys back, how about the Chibok girls? It’s been years now, and all the girls are yet to be recovered? Is the military’s credible intelligence not capable of getting them rescued?

All these questions are left hanging, unanswered, because we trust the government not to be forthcoming or honest.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 17, 2020

About time?: Buhari approves reopening of Nigerian land borders | The #YNaijaCover

Do you remember the chicken scarcity that plagued the country, to the extent that people couldn’t get chicken at the ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 16, 2020

Misplaced Priorities: FG directs telcos to block SIM cards registered without NIN | The #YNaijaCover

On Tuesday, news became public that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had given a directive to all telecommunications companies to ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 15, 2020

‘I don get alert’: Yet another loan as World Bank approves Nigeria’s $1.5 bn request | The #YNaijaCover

It is no secret, Nigeria and its leaders have grown a penchant for borrowing. The nation’s debt profile keeps increasing ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 14, 2020

Gaslight-ville: Presidency declares only 10 missing in Katsina abduction, contrary to reports | The #YNaijaCover

Collectively, Nigerians are meant to be attending therapy on account of the constant gaslighting they’ve received from the government. Having ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 11, 2020

Audio promises: Buhari restates commitment to lifting 100m Nigerians out of poverty | The #YNaijaCover

On the 30th of November, the Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, emerged to declare that the Federal Government ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 10, 2020

Politricks: Maina joins list of officials to ‘faint’ in the face of corruption allegations | The #YNaijaCover

What is Nigerian politics without a little bit of theatrics and drama? Just a few months ago, social media was ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail