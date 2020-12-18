‘What about the Chibok Girls?’: Kankara schoolboys freed week after abduction | The #YNaijaCover

Nigerians were plunged into worry, and trepidation when the news became public that over 300 school students had been kidnapped in Katsina by the insurgent group, Boko Haram. It was a deja-vu moment when the news broke as many feared a Chibok Girls repeat, who are still yet to be completely rescued.

In an announcement on NTA, the Katsina State governor, on Thursday, Aminu Bello Masari, announced that the 344 boarding school students were turned over to security officials, to the relief of citizens everywhere.

Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, and Masari had said the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association were instrumental in the release of the schoolboys.

However, in a statement on Friday, John Enenche, spokesman of the defence headquarters, stated that the military rescued the captives, thanking “the members of general public who volunteered information are also appreciated”.

He also said the students were rescued “on the heels of credible intelligence by the gallant troops”.

While we are all truly excited and happy at their rescue, the development has raised several questions. If the military truly rescued the boys, were members of Boko Haram not apprehended as well? If not, does this mean that the government paid a ransom to get the boys back? If it was this ‘easy’ to get the Kankara boys back, how about the Chibok girls? It’s been years now, and all the girls are yet to be recovered? Is the military’s credible intelligence not capable of getting them rescued?

All these questions are left hanging, unanswered, because we trust the government not to be forthcoming or honest.