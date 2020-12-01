What it means to ‘Squirt’, Detty December on a Budget, 91 days in January | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Funny Tweet

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Wahala for who nor get friend o…

2.

It’s the whole tweet for us!

3.

Wahala for who nor be doctor o!

4.

Where is the lie?

5.

Lol!

6.

Something is obviously wrong.

7.

Like… DYG?

8.

Wahala for who nor sabi math o

9.

Happy new month!

10.

Serious issue

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 1, 2020

Zabarmari Killings: UN withdraws claim 110 died in Boko Haram attack | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Zabarmari Killings: UN withdraws claim 110 died in Boko Haram attack The United Nations on Monday recanted an earlier claim that 110 farmers were ...

Michael Isaac November 30, 2020

Denola Grey Vs James Brown, Arewa Twitter coming for Davido, Nigeria’s real problems | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 30, 2020

Nigerians to pay N4,000 monthly for solar system -Presidency, Lagos destroys 1,700 shops, shanties in Agege | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigerians to pay N4,000 monthly for solar system -Presidency An estimated 25 million Nigerians, beneficiaries from the Federal Government’s Solar ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 29, 2020

Living as a non-binary person in Nigeria, Period sex– the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews ...

Michael Isaac November 27, 2020

Letter of ‘Notofication’, Loving Okocha, Flying from Finland to Nigeria | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac November 27, 2020

#YNaijaFilm100: Charles Okpaleke, Zainab Balogun, Funke Akindele, Baba Agba…Here are the 100 Most Influential Nigerians in Film

Editor’s note: In an incredibly difficult year defined by the coronavirus pandemic, the Nigerian film industry entered a new paradigm ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail