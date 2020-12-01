Run, boy, run: Ex-pensions boss, Maina caught fleeing in Niger Republic | The #YNaijaCover

On Monday evening, reports revealed that the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina was arrested by security agents in the Niger Republic.

Maina is currently facing a 12-count money laundering charge levelled against him and a firm by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). EFCC, alleged that the Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, used the account of the firm for money laundering to the tune of about N2 billion, part of which he used to acquire landed properties in Abuja.

Of course, if Maina was truly of clean hands he won’t be found consistently ‘picking race’. This would be the third time Maina has tried to flee the law.

Maina had been granted bail in December 2019, with the senator representing Borno South at the Senate, Ali Ndume, standing surety for him upon signing a N60million bond.

When Maina stopped attending trial proceedings, Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court ordered the arrest of Senator Ndume, in a hilarious turn of events.

Abang was later granted bail and it seems there’s only so far Maina could run. The law seems to have eventually caught up with him. If he’d sit still to face the tune of justice, is the real question. Or would ‘Usain Maina’ be on the run again?