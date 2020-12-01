Run, boy, run: Ex-pensions boss, Maina caught fleeing in Niger Republic | The #YNaijaCover

On Monday evening, reports revealed that the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina was arrested by security agents in the Niger Republic.

Maina is currently facing a 12-count money laundering charge levelled against him and a firm by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). EFCC, alleged that the Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, used the account of the firm for money laundering to the tune of about N2 billion, part of which he used to acquire landed properties in Abuja.

Of course, if Maina was truly of clean hands he won’t be found consistently ‘picking race’. This would be the third time Maina has tried to flee the law.

Maina had been granted bail in December 2019, with the senator representing Borno South at the Senate, Ali Ndume, standing surety for him upon signing a N60million bond.

When Maina stopped attending trial proceedings, Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court ordered the arrest of Senator Ndume, in a hilarious turn of events.

Abang was later granted bail and it seems there’s only so far Maina could run. The law seems to have eventually caught up with him. If he’d sit still to face the tune of justice, is the real question. Or would ‘Usain Maina’ be on the run again?

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 30, 2020

‘I’m human’: Buhari’s aide explains comments on Borno killings, reveals a deeper issue | The #YNaijaCover

Cruel. Wicked. Callous. These are the words that were thrown at the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 27, 2020

Where is the Amotekun?: Series of violent attacks darken the sunny skies of Ondo state | The #YNaijaCover

“We are in a serious security crisis” the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, said in a statement on Friday ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 26, 2020

A frightful place: Nigeria ranked third most terrorised country in the world | The #YNaijaCover

Every other day, there’s news circulating the Nigerian media of an attack, massacre, murder by Boko Haram members, bandits or ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 25, 2020

All bark, no bite? : Why Adamu Garba was absent in court during case against Twitter CEO | The #YNaijaCover

For all the loud outcries that former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, had made on the internet; raging against the Twitter ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 24, 2020

#LekkiShootings: UK Parliament sanctions Nigeria but at what cost? | The #YNaijaCover

When injustice occurs, it is only right that people seek some form of compensation. Which is why it’s no surprise ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 23, 2020

Audio promises: Anambra Guber Aspirant faces criticism over 21 Universities dream | The #YNaijaCover

If there is one thing Nigerians have gotten used to, it’s our politicial leaders buliding up tall towers of promises ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail