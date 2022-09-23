What went down at YellowLyfe Tech Unwind 2022 – The Fun place where Techies meet to unwind and connect.

It is no news that Nigeria is blessed with amazing minds and brains powering technology and innovative solutions all over the world. With a tech sector worth over X and the growing number of start-ups, it can be said that tech is gradually becoming the new oil. What is new and relatively uncommon is a gathering of techies for the sole purpose of unwinding and having fun.

With the remote work culture and intense rate of productivity and skill needed to stay relevant in the tech space, it has become so easy for tech Bros and Sis to lose themselves in work on their mission to save the world.

This was the sole reason YellowLyfe in partnership with Zilla, Rangorooftop, Ynaija, and Printpadi came up with the event – Tech Unwind (A Fun place where Techies meet). It was a much-needed break from the codes, VC talks, strategy meetings, product design, and so on.

After months of preparation, in the cool and serene environment of Rango Rooftop Lekki, it became a reality. got the opportunity to stare away from the gadgets long enough to destress and have fun, meet new people, start off conversations, and play different games.

History was made at the first-of-its-kind event with over 600+ sign-ups and 300+ attendees. In attendance were some of the top guns of the fast-paced tech Nigerian industry like… (include names of guests and their designation). Facilitating an environment where such amazing personalities could unwind under the same roof was most fulfilling.

The reviews for the event were amazing and based on popular demand, Tech Unwind is coming back bigger and better on November 5th, 2022.

