I used to steal food just for me to eat – Tems

Tems, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, a Nigerian musician, recently opened up about the emotional and financial hardships she endured before making it big.

The famous musician admitted in an interview with GQ magazine that she did not become an overnight hit and that she had to deal with financial difficulties while she was growing up.

She described her past struggles with poverty and despair that led her to steal food.

She said, “I couldn’t take care of anybody. There were times when I was not just broke and hopeless. I used to steal food. I used to go to my aunty’s house just so she could give me food to take home.”

“I just felt like, what is the point of me existing right now? You have to remember those times. Because that person does not exist anymore.”

She also said she had to work on her self-esteem before she became famous.

“The decision I made was to not wallow in sadness. This person that can never be anything. I didn’t have any self-esteem. I didn’t think I was pretty. I didn’t even think of my voice as anything,” she said

She further stated, “I just thought, there are so many people that can sing, I’m not a model, I don’t dance, but whatever chance I have, I’ll take it. Even if I end up singing under a bridge somewhere, I’ll be the best under-the-bridge singer ever.”