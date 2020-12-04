Who is Laycon, Hishbah Amotekun, Invitation for fiancee’s wedding | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Walahi Wizkid no deserve any Headies nomination, na just because say na Machala and headies like to dey lick him yansh

I really feel for Terri, if only him dey DMW pic.twitter.com/P6bMsSZQos — Vinnie 😈 (@vinz6199) December 4, 2020

Wahala for who nor like Wizkid

2.

The branch of Amotekun that seems to be morphing into Hisbah is that of Osun State. The Governor, like Makinde of Oyo, needs to nip these potential excesses in the bud. It is time for Oyetola to take responsibility for the actions of the vigilante group and express it clearly. — Jamal (@JajaPhD) December 4, 2020

Lol…

3.

Rema is the future of Nigerian music industry 😫🥰 — Uncle chu (@chubiei) December 4, 2020

It’s the assumption for me…

4.

People that type “HV” instead of “Have”. I hope you know we the sane people read it as “HIV” — Fairly used boyfriend 💫 (@brysonadahcole) December 4, 2020

Where’s the truth in this??

5.

A story of how I got an invitation letter to my fiancee's wedding 😭😭😭💔



A thread 😭 pic.twitter.com/2wnH7JqjNk — Your Social Prefect (@King_Chris_Jr) December 4, 2020

Lol…

6.

The most dreadful realization is that you’re replaceable — 💞 Queen Of Hearts 💞 (@aphrodeetees) December 4, 2020

Where’s the lie??

7.

Friends who take really good pictures of you without them complaining or giving attitude are really important. — 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@dha_yur) December 4, 2020

True.

8.

i remember when wizkid carried the whole industry to his show last year and left bbn housemates to attend the headies😭😭 — badboykravitz (@artofbuoyancy) December 4, 2020

Lol…

9.

In a sane world,

omah lay should win the headies 'artist of the year' ahead of wizkid, davido and mayorkoun 😏 — ITA🀄♛ (@_itarex_) December 4, 2020

Where’s the win.

10.

"Who is Laycon" hits differently now, lmao. — Purplethelamb🇨🇦 (@Cheeboozorhh) December 4, 2020

Lol…