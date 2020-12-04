Who is Laycon, Hishbah Amotekun, Invitation for fiancee’s wedding | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Funny Tweets

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Wahala for who nor like Wizkid

2.

Lol…

3.

It’s the assumption for me…

4.

Where’s the truth in this??

5.

Lol…

6.

Where’s the lie??

7.

True.

8.

Lol…

9.

Where’s the win.

10.

Lol…

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 6, 2020

Mercy Chinwo, Minister GUC, Limoblaze | Meet YNaija’s Top Gospel Artistes for November

Gospel music in Nigeria has come along way from the Panam Percy Paul epoch, and the evangelism of the gospel ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 6, 2020

FK Abudu’s aspirations, Religion and the issue of abortions – the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 5, 2020

Kiki Mordi, Mr Eazi, Erica…Here are YNaija’s Top 10 Influencers for November

The month of November has seen political agitation, activism and new music that has given Nigerians respite in these trying ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 4, 2020

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu gives N60m to wives of police officers killed in aftermath of protests | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu gives N10m each to wives of police officers killed in aftermath of protests Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on ...

Michael Isaac December 3, 2020

Chocking the sugar daddy, Jollof VS Fried Rice, Yaba Left Twitter | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 3, 2020

FG threatens to sanction Discos selling meters, Assistant Commissioner of Police axed to death in Calabar | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Assistant commissioner of police axed to death in Calabar An Assistant Commissioner of Police serving in No. 73 PMF Squadron, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail