Wike donates N300 million to the wives of Lagos State officials amid disastrous flood in Rivers

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State, has donated N300 million to COWLSO, the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials.

The donation was revealed by Governor Wike during the ongoing 22nd National Women’s Conference (NWC) in Lagos.

The donation comes in the aftermath of a recent severe flood that swamped numerous communities in Rivers state, leaving people homeless and hungry.

Recall that approximately 200 communities in four local councils of the state of Rivers, namely Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA), Ahoada West, Ahoada East, and Abual Odual, have been displaced by the devastating flood.

Wike stated in his talk that the participation of women in politics and decision-making in Lagos State is what allows it to continue to lead the nation.

He expressed amazement at all that COWLSO is doing in Lagos State and pledged to implement everything he had learned at the conference in his own state.

Governor Wike also used the occasion to proclaim his full support for Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election campaign in the 2023 general elections.

