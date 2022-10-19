BBNaija’s Hermes visits Ooni of Ife

Hermes, the 2022 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) contestant, has paid Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, a courtesy call.

The model, born Chibueze Iyele, posted images of his visit to the monarch’s palace on Instagram.

In a post accompanying the photographs, the reality television personality explained that his visit was to celebrate the Ooni’s 48th birthday.

During the visit, he said, he talked to the monarch about his plans and goals for the future.

Hermes also appreciated the traditional ruler, who he described as “my royal father,” for his support.

“I was at Ile-Ife on the invitation of Oba Enitan Ogunwusi (@ooniadimulaife), the Ooni of ife to celebrate the King’s 48th Birthday at the Palace,” he wrote.

“I shared plans about my future endeavors, projects and interventions. The king who I call my royal father assured me his door is always open to support. I am grateful for the privilege to celebrate with the King. It can only get better.”