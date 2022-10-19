Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ and Burna Boy’s ‘For Your Hand’ climb to new heights on the UK Singles Chart

Rema and Burna Boy are still at the top of the Official Singles Chart in the UK, according to the most recent chart.

Rema’s “Calm Down” is the most popular Afrobeats song in the chart week of October 14–20, 2022. It reaches a new high of Number 17 after moving up 4 spots from Number 21 last week. It has now been on the chart for 7 weeks, and the Selena Gomez remix is still helping it stay there.

Just behind “Calm Down” is Burna Boy’s “For Your Hand,” which also hit a new high of number 18. It moved up one spot from last week’s number 19 spot, giving it a total of 14 weeks on the chart.

The song “Last Last” by Burna Boy also shot up the chart. It went from number 32 last week to number 26 this week, giving it 22 weeks on the chart.

Oxlade’s song “Kulosa” dropped from number 26 to number 66 on the chart this week. It has been on the chart for 13 weeks.

This week, “Propeller” by JAE5 featuring Dave and BNXN is at the top of the UK Afrobeats Chart. It is followed by “Terminator” by Asake and “Joha” by the same artist. The last two songs in the Top 5 were “It’s Plenty” by Burna Boy and “Rush” by Ayra Starr.

Wizkid’s “Back to Me” is back on the chart at number 6, and “Soweto” by Victony & Tempoe is at number 7. “Cloak & Dagger” by Burna Boy and J Hus comes in at number 8. Pheelz’s “Electricity” with Davido stays in 9th place, and “Soldier” by Highlyy and Tion Wayne is the last song in the top 10.

This week, Mr. Eazi’s “Patek” featuring Joey B and DJ Tarico enters the charts at number 18. JAE5 & Blaqbonez’s ‘Back In Unit’ debuts at Number 19.