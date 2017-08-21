Y! TV premieres new TV series ‘The 21 Diaries’

Y! TV, the television production arm of RED, is set to launch a new TV series ‘The 21 Diaries’ on Africa Magic Urban, Channel 153.

The show to be hosted by Chika Agu is set to debut on September 1, 2017, by 9:30 pm.

‘The 21 Diaries’ is a thought-provoking 25-minute series that seeks to unravel intimate thoughts and conversations among young Nigerians, providing an inspiring platform to bring their voices into the public sphere irrespective of the topics.

The show will also dwell on the realities of being a young person in Nigeria, building on personal issues, stories and events.

“We’re always seeking out ways to improve the quality of conversation about contemporary issues, and there is no better way to achieve this than creating a platform for young minds to discuss diverse topics as it relates to them,” says Seun Oluyemi, Senior Manager, Y! TV.

“Having a platform like ‘The 21 Diaries’ is an opportunity to further encourage sharing of knowledge and experiences so that young people can understand themselves and each other.”

Y! TV, which also produces the youth-focused talk shows, ‘eXploring’ on ONTV and the award-winning ‘Rubbin’ Minds’ on ChannelsTV, is the collection of all online, terrestrial and Cable TV shows created and deployed by the Y! brand.

You can follow the show on @YNaijaTelevision on Instagram, @YNaijaTV on Twitter and YouTube, and join the conversation with the hashtag #The21Diaries.