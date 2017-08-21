Buhari may travel abroad again for medical treatment – Presidency

The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari may return to London for medical treatment if the need arises.

The President had returned to Nigeria on Saturday after spending 103 days in London.

His media aide, Femi Adesina has however said the President may still leave for medical check-ups.

He said this while speaking on Sunrise Daily programme on Channels TV Monday morning.

“What Nigerians should hope for is that our president will remain whole. But if there is any reason to go out why not, you need to first stay alive before you can lead a country. So whatever it takes for our

president to remain healthy should be done, but we want to hope and believe that the worst is over,” he said.

He said the president was prepared to assume office after transmitting a letter to the National Assembly.

“They don’t have to read it or debate it, no. What the Constitution requires is for him to send it. Once it is sent he assumes office,” Adesina said.