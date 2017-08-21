[The Legislative Blog]: Hon Jibrin’s response to President Buhari’s speech captures all our thoughts

This morning, President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians for the first time since he left the country for medical treatment in London. Upon his arrival on Saturday, Nigerians were promised a 7am live broadcast on Monday and anticipation had heightened.

The broadcast ended 5 minutes after it started, not because of a failure in network or anything else that could have possibly marred a president’s speech but because Buhari had nothing more to say to Nigerians. He touched briefly on the general state of insecurity in the country, agitations among ethnic groups and went down memory lane to a meeting he had with late Odumegwu Ojukwu that led to a conclusion that Nigeria must remain united.

Apart from the fact that the speech failed to address half of everything Nigerians had hoped for, it was super bleh! Reactions have poured in from all quarters and Nigerians have not held back from expressing their disappointment at the length of the speech plus its lack of depth.

Of all those who have reacted, the most surprising to us so far is suspended lawmaker, Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin who has been an active supporter of the president but a critic of some of his unreasonable policies.

Fair for every one to have ideas and expectations but I did not expect PMB to read a speech this morning like he is announcing a coup d'etat — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) August 21, 2017

Accurate or not?