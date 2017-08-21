The Thread: “Who wrote this speech ni tori Olorun”? | TwitterNG tears Buhari’s speech apart

Nigeria’s President returned from a 103 days hiatus abroad to remind us of a conversation he had with Ojukwu in 2003, where they laid the matter of Nigeria’s unity to rest, effectively giving notice to agitators for secession that they have no case.

In a 5 minute tepid speech, the President took care to remind us that:

“The National Assembly and the National Council of State are the legitimate and appropriate bodies for national discourse.” and

“The national consensus is that, it is better to live together than to live apart.”

Is the president saying that outside the National Assembly and the National Council of State, Nigerians cannot discuss national issues? Secondly, if there is a national consensus to live together, are the different groups in Nigeria agitating for secession living in alternative universe?

These questions aside, TwitterNG had nothing but condemnation for President Buhari’s speech.

See below:

A waste of saliva



#PresidentialBroadcast Very unimpressive disjointed speech!!! pre-recorded &heavily edited!

6 minutes speech to explain 105 days absence!!!! — Tcee 🇳🇬 (@emmaikumeh) August 21, 2017

I was hurrying to come sit and watch the baba give speech, only to be told the meeting is over #PresidentialBroadcast — Treasure (@akara_treasure) August 21, 2017

I can give an instant Citizen's feedback to President @MBuhari that his Speech this morning was a a terrible case of MISSED OPPORTUNITY. ✍️️ — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) August 21, 2017

Wo is better than Buhari's speech jo — Yomi (@akintonmide) August 21, 2017

The General has spoken

Fair for every one to have ideas and expectations but I did not expect PMB to read a speech this morning like he is announcing a coup d'etat — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) August 21, 2017

"Take it or leave it" presidential address. Who wrote this ni tori Olorun? — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) August 21, 2017

It was a military speech. They needed it short, firm, and to leave no doubt about his power. https://t.co/2h7PN1U3xY — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) August 21, 2017

It is a tarse, untasty and Unpresidential. Its only evokes the gory memories of Dictatorship era #PresidentialBroadcast #PresidentialSpeech — Dadiyata ‏ (@dadiyata) August 21, 2017

A speech once in 3 months wont stop the hate speeches, neither can it keep Nigeria united. We deserve more than this! #PresidentialBroadcast — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) August 21, 2017

Can't belive I stayed up just to listen to this! — OfficialFrankeyz (@OFrankeyz) August 21, 2017

So vague and lacks depth. It could have worked for Venezuela too. — Oluwatosin GBELA 🇳 (@lutosinGBELA) August 21, 2017

What’s Ojukwu got to do with this?

#PresidentialBroadcast Buhari and Ojukwu alone can not decide the fate of 180 million Nigerians. Nigeria is negotiable. — adumike emmanuel (@emmanuel9396) August 21, 2017

Nothing irks like that "unity of Nigeria isn't negotiable" line. To deal with ethnic grievances, you darn right have to negotiate! — JustJude (@egbas) August 21, 2017

One reason why Nigeria is where it is has to be because every president says "unity is non-negotiable". It's a tiresome, inefficient line — JustJude (@egbas) August 21, 2017

He acknowledged their concerns sir. The nation needs to present a United front. Anything short of that will see us descend into anarchy https://t.co/yPvCwZm7Nq — Ahmed ibn Mustapha (@MrAfobaje) August 21, 2017

The claim that the unity of Nigeria is non negotiable is a false statement ~ Wole Soyinka July 2017 — Rosanwo (@rosanwo) August 21, 2017

Stating Nigeria's unity is non-negotiable is counter-productive. Convince those who want out why they should be in.#PresidentialBroadcast — Mark Amaza (@amasonic) August 21, 2017

Who told him that his private discussion with Ojukwu 20 years ago is of some significance today? #PresidentialBroadcast — A. C. Dominique ® (@ChykdGCFR) August 21, 2017

Buhari used Ojukwu to discredit IPOB and also subbed Ojukwu in the same speech. How does one weaponise and denigrate the same person? 😂😂😂 — Uncle Jaj. (@JajaPhD) August 21, 2017

Nothing for ASUU?

So buhari forgot about ASUU and started vexing with the social media. smh

#PresidentialBroadcast — Ghost 👽👽 (@IkhaloOmo) August 21, 2017

When ASUU representatives noticed that President Buhari didn't say anything about them in the #PresidentialBroadcast pic.twitter.com/ajFTd45HRN — Demola (@uncleDemola) August 21, 2017

Is social media what's so important to @MBuhari? Economy, security, education, healthcare etc., don't matter.#PresidentialBroadcast — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) August 21, 2017

Let's be clear. The #PresidentialBroadcast wasn't to address important issues about governance. It was a warning to critics and agitators — YOu SiP_RAiN (@WeSmokeCLouds) August 21, 2017

2 things were clear in d #PresidentialBroadcast. 1. They want to control Social Media so bad. 2. They refer to criticism as hate speech — YOu SiP_RAiN (@WeSmokeCLouds) August 21, 2017

2019 calling

The president needs a new media team urgently. — Nnoli Adaobi (@Gentilemoi) August 21, 2017

No, the media team needs a new President. — Sunny | Ex-Nigerian (@sunnywinehousse) August 21, 2017

Last last…

This speech is an affront to Nigerians. After a prolonged absence, GMB returned to tell us to be quiet. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) August 21, 2017

